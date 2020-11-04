Affordable Art launches online gallery

Affordable Art Online has announced the launch of its online art gallery. Affordable Art Online works closely with a diverse range of emerging artists to nurture and solidify their presence and practice towards becoming well-established artists.

According to Gallery Manager/Administrator, Grace Awe, the aim is to make art accessible and create a hub for discovering exciting and socially-engaged artists working in Nigeria, Africa and the diaspora. “In doing so, we hope to be adding to the growing interest in Africa’s contemporary art market.

Affordable Art Online also features a gift shop, limited edition posters and prints, and specially offers art advisory services tailored to meet the needs of discerning clients,” Awe said. Affordable Art Online launches with over 20 emerging and mid-career artists working across painting, sculpture and photography form.

The platform can be accessed from 4 November 2020. “As creativity in Nigeria continues to flourish, Affordable Art Online offers a unique platform to appreciate and showcase emerging artists from Nigeria and Africa at large.

Our further mission is to make art more affordable and accessible to a larger audience worldwide. “Affordable Art Online invites patrons to recognize the ability of art in creating a better understanding of life. Art is life.

It helps us make sense of the world and navigate through life’s challenges. In light of the recent global pandemic and issues that shook the world, Affordable Art Online is focused on showing how artistic expressions inspire and offer positivity and solace.

Affordable Art Online aims to provide a platform to purchase budgetfriendly art.

Like this: Like Loading...