News

Afghan govt says its retaken Pakistan border crossing from Taliban

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Afghan security forces have retaken control of a major southern border crossing with Pakistan that the Taliban briefly captured, a senior Afghan government official said on Thursday, but the Taliban dismissed that saying they still held the town.

Taliban fighters captured the Spin Boldak-Chaman border crossing on Wednesday, the second most important crossing on the border with Pakistan and a major source of revenue for the Western-backed government in Kabul, reports Reuters.

But Afghan forces retook the area’s main market, the customs department and other government installations in the border town a few hours later on Wednesday, a senior government official in the southern province of Kandahar, where the crossing is located, told Reuters.

Government forces, who had initially fallen back to minimise civilian and security personnel losses, were conducting clearing operations, the official said.

He warned that the threat remained high as Taliban fighters outnumbered Afghan security forces in the area.

But Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said his forces still held the border post.

“It is merely propaganda and a baseless claim by the Kabul administration,” he told Reuters.

Pakistan, worried about a spillover of fighting, had shut its side of the border at the second busiest border crossing on the main commercial artery between the second Afghan city of Kandahar and Pakistani ports.

Clashes between the Taliban and government forces have intensified as U.S.-led international forces have been withdrawing and the Taliban have captured several districts and other border crossings in the north and west.

‘IMPORTANT LEADERS’

With security deteriorating sharply, diplomatic efforts focussing on pushing the rival Afghan sides to make progress towards a ceasefire at talks that they have been holding intermittently in Qatar.

President Ashraf Ghani was due to meet regional leaders in Uzbekistan on Thursday as the deteriorating security raises fears of a new Afghan refugee crisis and Pakistan said it would host a conference of senior Afghan leaders in a bid to find solutions.

Pakistan was for years accused of backing the Taliban with the aim of blocking the influence of its old rival India in Afghanistan. Pakistan denied that.

“Important Afghan leaders, including Hamid Karzai, have been invited,” Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, said on Twitter, referring to the former Afghan president who remains an influential figure in Kabul.

Chaudhry said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Karzai late on Wednesday. He did not elaborate but told Reuters Taliban leaders would not be attending as Pakistan was holding separate talks with them.

Karzai and some top Afghan political leaders are expected to fly to Qatar this weekend for talks with members of the Taliban who have an office in the capital, Doha.

The Islamist militants ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until their ouster in 2001, weeks after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

They have since been fighting to expel foreign forces and topple the Western-backed government in Kabul.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Failed state: Nigeria on autopilot – PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Financial Times editorial on the sorry state of affairs in Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari was a confirmation that the country is on “autopilot”. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, accused the presidency of arrogance and of […]
News

#EndSARS Protests: Nigeria may reach point of no return’- General Abdulsalami

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

*Says: ‘Lekki shootings left us dumbfounded’ Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar on Thursday warned that if measures are not quickly taken, the nationwide #EndSARS protests may lead the country to a point of no return. General Abdulsalami also expressed dismay over the shooting of armless youths at Lekki Toll Plaza, saying “the […]
News

Senate condemns extra-judicial killings in Enugu, Owerri

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, condemned the shooting incident by a Police Inspector in Enugu capital city, resulting in the death of five persons and injuring several others on Sunday. The Senate also condemned the alleged killing of a Germany-based Nigerian, Mr. Oguchi Unachukwu, near Owerri Airport in Imo State. The resolutions were made following a motion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica