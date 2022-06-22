News

Afghan Quake: Death toll passes 1000

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

At least 1000 people have been confirmed dead after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake erupted in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

According to the BBC, another 1500 people were injured in the disaster which hit the south-eastern city of Khost.

The earthquake has led to the destruction of several properties, while rescuers are still searching for victims trapped under rubbles.

The quake has been described as the deadliest to hit Afghanistan in two decades.

Hibatullah Akhundzada, Taliban leader, said the death toll would likely keep rising as the rescue efforts continue.

Alem Wafa, a local farmer in the affected region, was quoted as saying rescue teams are yet to reach some of the worst-hit communities.

“There are no official aid workers, but people from neighbouring cities and villages came here to rescue people. I arrived this morning, and I – myself – found 40 dead bodies,” he said.

“Most of them are young, very young children. There is a hospital here. But it can’t deal with this disaster. It doesn’t have the capacity.”

This is the third earthquake disaster in the country in 2022.

At least 20 people were killed in January when two quakes struck rural areas in the western province of Badghis.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles

lai Mohammed)
News

Nabena: Lai Mohammed is Buhari’s biggest problem

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, says Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, is the “biggest problem” of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Nabena was reacting to a statement by the minister calling him an “impostor”. Mohammed had also said he would not dignify Nabena […]
News

SWAGA’23 STORMS OGUN STATE:….

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It is not longer news that the South West Agenda 23 for Asiwaju otherwise called SWAGA 23 which celebrated its one year anniversary yesterday and proud to have covered unprecedented millage has continued to work efficiently and effectively towards the actualisation of the dream of having Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as president of the Federal […]
News

Party congresses will hold as scheduled in Kwara, says APC

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Kwara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as false and sophistry the news making the rounds in the social media that the planned party congresses across the country would not hold in Kwara and three other States in the country. The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Alhaji […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica