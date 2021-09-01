Afghanistan: Biden defends US pull-out as Taliban claim victory

*UK, Taliban in talks over further evacuations

US President Joe Biden has defended his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan – a move which led to Taliban militants returning to power.

Staying longer was not an option, Biden said in an address to the nation, a day after the end of a 20-year US presence in Afghanistan, reports the BBC.

He praised troops for organising an airlift of more than 120,000 people wishing to flee the Taliban regime.

The Islamist militants have been celebrating what they call a victory.

US-led troops went into Afghanistan in 2001, ousting the Taliban in the wake of the devastating 9/11 attacks, blamed on al-Qaeda – a militant jihadist group then based in the Asian country.

Biden has been widely criticised – at home and by his allies – over the abrupt manner of the US withdrawal, which led to the unexpected collapse of the Afghan security forces US troops had trained and funded for years.

Taliban militants were able to reclaim control of the whole country within 11 days – finally entering the capital, Kabul, on August 15.

President Biden deployed nearly 6,000 troops to seize control of the airport to co-ordinate the evacuation of US and allied foreign nationals and local Afghans who had been working for them.

Thousands of people converged on Kabul international airport in the hope of being able to board one of the evacuation flights.

In Tuesday’s address, Biden praised troops for the mass evacuation and promised to continue efforts to bring out those Americans who were still in Afghanistan and wanted to return – about 200 people altogether.

But the US leader strongly defended his move to pull out.

“I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit,” Biden said, adding: “The war in Afghanistan is now over.”

He said the US did not need troops on the ground to defend itself.

Meanwhile, the UK is in talks with the Taliban to secure safe passage out of Afghanistan for a number of British nationals and Afghans who remain there.

The talks, involving UK officials and “senior” Taliban members, are taking place in Doha, Qatar, No 10 said.

The Defence Secretary is understood to have told MPs that between 150-250 people eligible for relocation – plus their families – remain in the country.

It comes after a Taliban pledge to allow further departures.

Commenting on the UK-Taliban negotiations, a No 10 spokesman said: “The prime minister’s special representative for Afghan transition, Simon Gass, has travelled to Doha and is meeting with senior Taliban representatives to underline the importance of safe passage out of Afghanistan for British nationals, and those Afghans who have worked with us over the past 20 years.”

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said more than 17,000 people had been evacuated by the UK from Afghanistan so far, including over 5,000 UK nationals.

