Afghanistan: Evacuating footballers, athletes is ‘complex’ – FIFA

World football’s governing body, FIFA has said it is negotiating the evacuation of players and other athletes from Afghanistan, but that it is proving to be “extremely challenging”.

Last week, a player from the Afghan national team, Zaki Anwari, died after falling from a US military plane. He was trying to escape Kabul following the Taliban takeover.

The Australian government evacuated 50 female athletes on Tuesday after sportswomen expressed fears for their safety under the Taliban regime, reports the BBC.

