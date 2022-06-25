News

Afghanistan: ICRC seeks emergency aid for earthquake victims

The International Committee of the Red Cross(ICRC) has urged well meaning individuals, groups and the international community to donate towards providing emergency aid for the thousands of victims of the earthquake which occurred recently in Afghanistan A massive earthquake of 6.1 magnitude struck in the early hours of Wednesday in Southeast Afghanistan, killing at least 1,000 people and injuring more than 1,500 others. In a statement posted on its website, the ICRC said it had sent medical supplies to the hospitals in the areas affected by the earthquake to help medical teams address the immediate needs, which are likely to increase in the coming hours and days. The medical facilities currently taken care of victims include the Paktika Provincial Hospital, Urgon District Hospital and Paktia Regional Hospital.

 

