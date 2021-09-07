News

Afghanistan: Taliban claim to have taken Panjshir Valley

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Taliban have declared victory over the province of Panjshir northeast of the capital Kabul, the final pocket of territory which has remained outside their rule.

The group posted footage online of their fighters raising their flag there on Monday, reports the BBC.

Resistance fighters, however, said they were still present in “all strategic positions” and “continue to fight”.

Their leader has called for a “national uprising” against the Taliban.

In an audio recording posted on social media Ahmad Massoud, leader of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF), blamed the international community for legitimising the Taliban and giving them military and political confidence.

“Wherever you are, inside or outside, I call on you to begin a national uprising for the dignity, freedom and prosperity of our country,” he said.

The Taliban took control of the rest of Afghanistan three weeks ago, seizing the capital Kabul on 15 August following the collapse of the Western-backed government.

It comes nearly 20 years after US forces led an invasion to topple the Taliban.

Panjshir, a rugged mountain valley, is home to between 150,000 and 200,000 people. It was a centre of resistance when Afghanistan was under Soviet occupation in the 1980s and during the Taliban’s previous period of rule, between 1996 and 2001.

“The Taliban haven’t captured Panjshir,” Ali Maisam, spokesman for the NRF, earlier told the BBC, saying he was “rejecting Taliban claims”.

A tweet from the group’s Twitter handle also said: “The struggle against the Taliban & their partners will continue until justice & freedom prevails.”

But Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that “with this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN: FG recorded N620.49bn fiscal deficit in November

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Federal Government’s fiscal deficit increased to an estimated N620.49 billion in November 2020 from the preceding month’s N421.35 billion, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank, which disclosed this in its November 2020 economic report released yesterday, also stated that the estimated fiscal deficit for November was above the 2020 […]
News

SERAP drags Nigeria to ECOWAS Court, wants Broadcasting Code declared illegal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and twenty-four concerned Nigerians have sued the government of President Muhammadu Buhari and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja over “the arbitrary use of the NBC Act and broadcasting code to target, harass, sanction, and fine independent television and radio stations […]
News Top Stories

APC’s constitution was written in my house, with zoning implied –Bafarawa

Posted on Author JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM

…says NASS, not Buhari, to blame for insecurity …don’t expect anything more from the president …APC, PDP have same father, mother Attahiru Bafarawa, a twoterm governor of Sokoto State is one of those who consider themselves as professional politicians having started politics as a local government councilor and rose to become a governor. In this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica