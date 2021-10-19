News

Afghanistan: US envoy,  Khalilzad, steps down after troops withdrawal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The top US envoy to Afghanistan is stepping down from his role less than two months after American forces withdrew from the country.

Zalmay Khalilzad led the US dialogue with the Taliban, but months of diplomatic talks failed to prevent the militant group from seizing power, reports the BBC.

The Taliban took control in August after capturing the capital Kabul.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Khalilzad’s deputy, Thomas West, would take over.

“I extend my gratitude for his decades of service to the American people,” Blinken said in a statement announcing Khalilzad’s resignation on Monday.

In a letter to Blinken, Khalilzad acknowledged that “the political arrangement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go forward as envisaged”.

“The reasons for this are too complex and I will share my thoughts in the coming days and weeks,” he wrote, saying he was stepping aside as the US entered the “new phase of our Afghanistan policy”.

He added that he was “saddened” for the Afghan people given the current outcome.

Khalilzad, 70, was born in Afghanistan and grew up in Kabul. He is a veteran US diplomat, holding previous positions under former presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W Bush.

He spearheaded talks with the Taliban that led to the signing of the so-called Doha Agreement in February last year, which set a date for the US to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan.

In September, US defence officials said the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan could be traced back to that deal.

US President Joe Biden continued the plan for withdrawal, with an end date of August 31, marking an end to a 20-year presence in the country. US forces removed the Taliban from power in 2001.

Separately on Monday, it was announced that the US state department’s inspector general would review the final days of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, including the emergency evacuation of the country’s embassy in Kabul.

A department spokesperson said the review would also look at the resettlement of refugees.

President Biden, a Democrat, has been criticised by his Republican opponents over the Afghan withdrawal.

The Taliban’s rapid advance in August – when the militants seized control of the country within about two weeks – sparked a mass evacuation effort from the US and its allies, as thousands of people tried to flee.

A suicide attack killed more than 180 people during the operation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode appointed LEKOIL Nigeria Chairman

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  LEKOIL Nigeria Limited, the oil and gas exploration and production company and affiliate of Lekoil Limited Cayman, announces the appointment of Mrs. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode as Chairman of the Board. Prior to this appointment, she served as Interim Chairman and brings her vast experience to the Board.   Mrs. Muhammed-Oyebode is the CEO of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation and Group Chief […]
News

Buhari mourns RMAFC federal commissioner, Kokori

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on the death of Hon. Suleiman Kokori Abdul, Federal Commissioner representing Kogi State in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).   According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President also […]
News

Senate extends execution of 2020 budget to March 31

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…holds special session for passage of 2021 budget Monday The Senate has extended the implementation of 2020 capital budget to March 31, 2021, after amending the 2020 Appropriation Act that stipulated that implementation of the budget would last from 1st January, 2020 to December 31, 2020. The Senate also postponed the consideration and passage of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica