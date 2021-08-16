News

Afghans wake up to new world as Taliban takes Kabul

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Taliban has claimed victory in Afghanistan after taking over the capital Kabul, bringing to a swift end almost 20 years of a US-led coalition’s presence in the country.

Fighters have seized the presidential palace. The government has collapsed, with President Ashraf Ghani fleeing, reports the BBC.

A spokesman for the group has told news network Al Jazeera: “The war is over.”

Kabul has descended into chaos, and residents and foreign nationals have been trying to escape.

At the capital’s international airport, an eyewitness told the BBC that staff had abandoned their desks and people were running to planes.

The US has moved all of its embassy staff to the airport. The US military has secured the perimeter and is in the process of taking over air traffic control to evacuate American and allied personnel from the country, said the State Department.

Kabul was the last major city in Afghanistan to hold out against the Taliban offensive, which began months ago but has accelerated in the space of days as they rapidly gained control of territories, shocking many observers.

The militants were able to seize control after most foreign troops pulled out.

US President Joe Biden has defended the withdrawal of American troops, saying he could not justify an “endless American presence in the middle of another country’s civil conflict”.

More than 60 countries, including the US and the UK, have issued a joint statement saying the Afghan people “deserve to live in safety, security and dignity”, and that security and civil order should be immediately restored.

They also called on the Taliban to allow anyone who wishes to depart to do so, and to keep roads, airports and border crossings open.

‘People are running and hiding’

The Taliban ordered their fighters to enter Kabul on Sunday, after earlier holding them back at the outskirts of the city.

They said they were going in to prevent chaos and looting after security forces left parts of the capital.

Footage broadcast by television network Al Jazeera showed fighters inside the presidential palace, brandishing guns.

The Taliban’s advance into Kabul came after President Ghani fled. Details of his whereabouts are not confirmed but Al Jazeera, citing a member of his staff, said he had flown to Tashkent in neighbouring Uzbekistan.

In a Facebook post addressed to Afghan citizens, Ghani said he made the difficult decision to leave to avoid bloodshed in the capital city.

“The Taliban won victory in the judgment of sword and gun and they have responsibility to protect the honour, prosperity and self-respect of our compatriots,” he said.

The president was criticised by other politicians for leaving.

“God will hold him accountable and the nation will also judge,” said Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation.

There was panic in Kabul as the Taliban drew closer to victory. Residents headed for the airport, abandoning cars and making their way on foot in a desperate bid to get out of the country.

One 22-year-old student told the BBC that he had walked for more than five hours.

“My feet hurt, they have blisters and I’m finding it difficult to stand,” he said.

“Now that I’m leaving, I think about my family – they don’t have any way to escape. I don’t see a future.”

The US embassy said there were reports of gunfire at Kabul’s airport, and warned its citizens to take shelter as “the security situation… is changing quickly”.

In the city centre, large queues formed at banks throughout the day as people sought to withdraw cash.

Local MP Farzana Kocha told the BBC that people did not know what to do, with some running away or hiding in houses.

There were reports of fighting and injuries in the city’s Qarabagh district.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told the BBC that people in Kabul had no need to worry and that their properties and lives were safe.

“We are the servants of the people and of this country,” he said.

A rush to evacuate civilians

The US has deployed thousands of troops to help remove its staff and the Afghans who assisted with its mission. Helicopters transporting embassy personnel could be heard over the city on Sunday, and there were reports of smoke rising near the embassy compound as important documents were destroyed.

About 600 British troops have been deployed to assist with their own withdrawal mission.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his priority was getting UK nationals and “all those who have helped the UK effort over 20 years” out of Afghanistan “as fast as we can”.

He called on “like-minded” powers to work together and not recognise any new government without agreement.

Other countries are also evacuating their nationals, scaling back their presence in Afghanistan and in some cases closing their embassies altogether.

Russia is planning to convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

It said it would not be closing its embassy because it has been provided with security assurances by the Taliban.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Pandemonium at Ondo tribunal as APC, PDP’s supporters clash

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

There was pandemonium at the High Court Road, Akure, the Ondo State capital, venue of the ongoing tribunal hearing petitions against Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s emergence during the October 10 governorship election as the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) engaged in a free for all yesterday. Although the […]
News

FCE(T) Akoka, Mgt denied watching students nakedness via installed CCTV cameras

Posted on Author Akinl JOHNSON

… Student staged protest over ejection of illegal hostel occupants not CCTV camera installation- Sch Mgt   The Management of Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka has denied the allegation that any of its staff are watching its female students nakedness via installed CCTV cameras. It also denied that its students staged protest against the […]
News

SGF to deliver Covid-19 lecture at anniversary

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

    The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, is billed to deliver a lecture at the 8th anniversary celebration of Realnews Magazine on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos.   Mustapha, who is also the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, is expected to talk […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica