Aficionado of Engineering Illuminates Biblical Vignette

The book AND THE LORD OPENED HER EYES, is a masterpiece in which the author Prof. J.C. Agunwamba relies on the story of Sarah’s maid (Hagar), and her experience in the wilderness of Beersheba with her son, Ishmael. He tries to show how blind many Christians have become, and how much they need to know their state of blindness and the remedy for it. Hagar wept, watching her son dying of dehydration. She did not relent. The reality of it is “Call upon me in the Day of trouble, and I will answer you and show you mighty and great things you do not know” (Jer. 33:3). God would always hear one who lifts his/her voice, especially while in the “wilderness of Beersheba” like Hagar. Christians can make it, whatever the situation may be, so long as they remain determined and rely on the word of God. He has used well-researched experiences of men and women of varying backgrounds to show that disability is not a hindrance. A consistent walk with God and His Son, Jesus Christ, according to the author is the sine-qua-non to extraordinary achievement and fulfillment in our present world.

The author has penned down the experience of men and women within and without Biblical records to encourage the reader to be open to God’s revelation, without which we shall remain blind to numerous possibilities surrounding us, and which if we rightly or correctly approach will lead us to greater breakthroughs and successes in life.

Prof. Agunwamba is a Civil Engineer, a Philanthropist and a Nigerian Author of over 300 technical articles and books (fiction and non-fiction) and patentee of five works. He has received many awards for articles, novels, and dedication to academics. He is active in the Teaching and Help Ministries with one of his books dedicated to raising scholarship funds for indigent engineering students.

 

