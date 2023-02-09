Afikpo North/South: Court orders INEC to restore Igariwey’s name

A Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, yesterday ordered Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore and retain the name of Igariwey Iduma the member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency as candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in this year’s general election.

The Court made the order in its judgment delivered in a suit filed by Igriwey through his counsel, Nnaemeka Victor Nwonu challenging the powers of INEC to delist his name from the INEC portal for 2023 for no reason. Justice Riman Fatun, who delivered the judgement, ordered INEC to immediately restore the lawmaker’s name back to its portal. The court had dismissed the application for joinder brought by the APC candidate for the constituency, Eni Iduma Chima with a cost of N200,000 for being frivolous and lacking in merit.

