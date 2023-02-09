News

Afikpo North/South: Court orders INEC to restore Igariwey’s name

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

A Federal High Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, yesterday ordered Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore and retain the name of Igariwey Iduma the member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency as candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in this year’s general election.

The Court made the order in its judgment delivered in a suit filed by Igriwey through his counsel, Nnaemeka Victor Nwonu challenging the powers of INEC to delist his name from the INEC portal for 2023 for no reason. Justice Riman Fatun, who delivered the judgement, ordered INEC to immediately restore the lawmaker’s name back to its portal. The court had dismissed the application for joinder brought by the APC candidate for the constituency, Eni Iduma Chima with a cost of N200,000 for being frivolous and lacking in merit.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US administers 161.7m doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

Posted on Author Reporter

…stops AstraZeneca vaccine production The United States has administered 161,688,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 207,866,645 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson’S vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said. […]
News

CAN condemns attack on Jos Custodial Centre, villages

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Plateau State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday condemned the recent attack on Jos Custodial Centre by gunmen alleged to be suspected Fulani herdsmen. Chairman of CAN in the state, Very Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, made the condemnation while speaking with journalists in Jos. Recall that some gunmen had invaded the […]
News

NMA tasks FG, others on disease prevention, control

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has urged federal and state governments, as well as relevant stakeholders, to implement effective and feasible disease outbreak prevention and control measures. In his speech at the opening ceremony of the NMA 2021 December National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting at in Sokoto on Thursday, the President of NMA Prof. Innocent Ujah […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica