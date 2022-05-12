Sports

AFN All Comers train Makes final stop in Abuja

The city of Abuja will come alive from today till tomorrow when the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, (AFN), All-Comers competition makes its third and final stop as preparations continue for July/August’s Commonwealth Games. The competition, which began at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin in March moved to the Yaba College of Technology Sports Ground in Yaba, Lagos last month and is now making its final stop in Abuja.

While the competition in Lagos was used as the final window for home-based athletes to secure the qualification standard for the 22nd African Senior Athletics Championships scheduled to hold in Mauritius in June, the Abuja event will serve as the final chance for the athletes to secure places in the AFN Classics scheduled to hold in Benin in a forthnight. Samuel Onikeku, the AFN technical director says the All Comers competition was designed to give athletes the competition they require to aid their preparations for the major athletics championships and games this summer.

‘The AFN is happy with the performances of some of the athletes as they prepare for the major events ahead starting with the African championships in Mauritius next month. Our team to the championships will be dominated by home-based athletes and the federation is happy to always get them ready in terms of competitions,’ said the World Athletics certified Level-1 coach. Onikeku says through the competition and others organised by coaches in some states across Nigeria, the athletes have continued to impress.

 

Our Reporters

