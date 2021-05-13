AFN confident of relay teams’ qualification

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria, has described as untrue a report in a national daily that the Nigeria relay teams currently in the United States of America (USA) seeking qualification for the Tokyo Olympics relay events failed to register for the Mount San Anthonio (Mt Sac) Relays meet in California.

The newspaper also reported that some former Nigerian track and field athletes based in the United States are angry with the federation for its perceived failure to register the country’s athletes in the event held on May 9, 2021 in Walnut, California Prince Adeniyi Beyioku, Secretary General of the AFN has appealed to sports journalists, especially the writer of the story to always cross check with the federation when they are in doubt over the authenticity of the reports they are working on.

“It may interest the writer to know that there were no relay events at this year’s Mt Sac Relays due to the Covid-19 pandemic that is still ravaging tne USA, especially California which has had over 3.76m confirmed cases and almost 63,000 deaths,” he said. “It should also interest the imaginary former Nigerian track and field athletes referred to in the story that you don’t register for events that do not exist.”

