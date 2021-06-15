Sports

AFN crisis deepens as two presidents emerge same day

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Gusau re-elected as President in Kebbi

…Adeleye, Anibeze emerge VPs Okowa wins polls in Abuja

 

…Tafida Gadzama, Rosa Collins emerge VPs

 

With barely one month to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games taking place next month, the crisis in Athletics Federation of Nigeria deepened hugely on Monday as two parallel elections took place by two factions in Abuja and Kebbi respectively.

 

In the past months, the crisis in the federation has been lingering and it was anticipated that the fresh would put an end to it all.

 

That did not happen as 22 delegates elected Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau in Kebbi while 44 delegates elected Chairman of the Delta State Athletics Association, Tonobok Okowa as President of the body.

In Kebbi, Gusau polled 20 votes while Uche Muoma got just two votes from the 22 delegates present at the venue.

For the 1st Vice President, North West Zonal Representative, Sunday Adeleye got 15 votes, to emerge winner ahead of Solomon Abari who had four votes and Patrick Estate with three votes.

For the 2nd Vice President role, Nneka Anibeze polled 13 votes ahead of Esther Hindi Mallim with 8 votes.

 

Patrick Estate (South East), Dr Paul I Wakama (South South), Solomon Abari (North East) and Vitalis Lashimi North Central all emerged from their zones as representatives.

 

Other members of the board include Olu Sule who is a representative of the Technical Officials and Coaches alongside Moses Suleiman who emerged as Athletes Representative.

 

In Abuja, Okowa who was the sole candidate for the position of President polled 41 votes (three voided) and was duly returned as president of the AFN by the chairman of the AFN Electoral Commission, Mr Elias Gora, former General Secretary of the Nigeria Olympics Committee and former World Athletics lecturer and course director.

 

In his acceptance speech, the new AFN president says he will work assiduously to bring peace within the athletics family so that ”we all can keep the family as a unit to take the sport of track and field to greater heights.

 

“I want to assure all athletes and technical officials that their welfare will be top on my list and that of the entire board of the AFN.”
Sydney 2000 Olympics 4x400m gold medalist, Tafida Gadzama, was elected the first vice president.
He polled a total of 43 votes and in his acceptance speech promised all athletes and technical officials a new dawn.

 

Another former Nigerian international Rosa Collins was elected the second vice chairman.

 

Collins, the 1995 African Games triple jump champion, polled 42 votes.
Also in his acceptance speech in Kebbi, Engr Gusau thanked the delegates for their support in making his first term a success while counting on their continued support for the next four years.

 

“This is really humbling. I would like to thank all the delegates for finding time to come to Kebbi in the face of intimidation.

 

“We call on everybody to join hands with us to build athletics because the 14 of us cannot do it alone.

 

He revealed that, “Very soon, we will be constituting Commissions to oversee the daily affairs of the federation while we have time to face other serious matters.”
The Honorable Minister, Sunday Dare, will on Tuesday, today inaugurate the new AFN board members led by Chief Tony Tonobok Okowa by 10am at VIP of the National Stadium, Abuja

 

In the days ahead, World Athletics is expected to make a pronouncement and this will validate one of the two elections held in Abuja and Kebbi

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

European Super League: Italian FA passes new rule to ban breakaway clubs

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has approved a rule that would ban clubs who sign up to breakaway competitions from competing in Serie A. It follows the collapse of the proposed European Super League which involved Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, reports the BBC. The tournament sparked furious backlash but Juve, plus Barcelona and Real […]
Sports

Wrestling: NWF sets up maiden Champion of Champions tourney

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Nigeria Wrestling Federation has concluded plans to stage the firstever Champion of Champions tournament in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.   The invitational tournament, which will feature the top 5 wrestlers in the six Olympic weight classes in Women Wrestling and Freestyle events, will take place at the ultramodern Theatre of Wrestling Complex, Yenizue Gene from 15th […]
Sports

CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba face stiff competition against two former champions

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

 Osho assures of good outing   The country’s only surviving club on the continent, Enyimba of Aba, have been drawn in a difficult group in the CAF Confederation Cup as they will be facing two former champions of the more glamorous CAF Champions League.   Enyimba defeated another Nigeria Professional Football League side, Rivers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica