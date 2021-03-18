AFN disowns P’Harcourt U-20, CAA, World Relays Trials

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria Secretary General, Prince Adisa Beyioku has asked athletics stakeholders in Nigeria including All States Athletics Associations, Clubs, Military and Para- Military Sports Agencies to disregard a media release by one SY Pepple purportedly on behalf of the Federation calling for entries for national athletics trials in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. ‘The attention of the AFN has been drawn to a media release by one SY Pepple asking state Athletics Associations to send entries for a national trials to purportedly select Nigeria’s representatives to the forthcoming CAA Senior Athletics Championships in Algeria, the World U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, the World Relays in Poland and the yet-to-be sanctioned Region Two event in Kaduna, Nigeria.’ ‘The media release did not emanate from the Secretary General of the AFN who has the sole authority to issue such letters of invitation. Mr SY Pepple who claims to be the Director General of the federation, a position unknown to the constitution of the AFN, has no capacity to the effect of inviting athletes to some selection trials in Port Harcourt, ‘the AFN said in a statement signed by Prince Beyioku.
