Sports

AFN disowns P’Harcourt U-20, CAA, World Relays Trials

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria Secretary General, Prince Adisa Beyioku has asked athletics stakeholders in Nigeria including All States Athletics Associations, Clubs, Military and Para- Military Sports Agencies to disregard a media release by one SY Pepple purportedly on behalf of the Federation calling for entries for national athletics trials in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. ‘The attention of the AFN has been drawn to a media release by one SY Pepple asking state Athletics Associations to send entries for a national trials to purportedly select Nigeria’s representatives to the forthcoming CAA Senior Athletics Championships in Algeria, the World U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, the World Relays in Poland and the yet-to-be sanctioned Region Two event in Kaduna, Nigeria.’ ‘The media release did not emanate from the Secretary General of the AFN who has the sole authority to issue such letters of invitation. Mr SY Pepple who claims to be the Director General of the federation, a position unknown to the constitution of the AFN, has no capacity to the effect of inviting athletes to some selection trials in Port Harcourt, ‘the AFN said in a statement signed by Prince Beyioku.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON Qualifiers: Rohr substitutes Simon with Onuachu

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr has finally invited Genk’s prolific forward Paul Onuachu for Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations AFCON-qualifying matches against the Benin Republic and Lesotho later in the month. Onuachu who is on standby list is to replace Nantes Moses Simon, who will no longer be available for both encounters due to the […]
Sports

D’Tigers stars’ Okoye, eyes podium finish at 2021 Olympics

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Abuja

D’Tigers, Nigeria basketball talisman Stanley Okoye has said Nigeria can get a podium finish at next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.   The Spain based basketball star in a chat with journalists said that the players believe D’Tigers are one of the world’s top teams and are determined to prove that on the global […]
Sports

I’m going nowhere, Ozil tells Arsenal

Posted on Author Reporter

*Vows to see out his contract Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says he will stay with the club “through to the last day” of his contract in June 2021. The former Germany international, 31, has not played since the Premier League resumed in June, with manager Mikel Arteta citing “pure football reasons”. But Ozil dismissed reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica