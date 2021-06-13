AFN Election: Okowa promises new dawn for athletes

The chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa, has promised a new dawn for athletes in the country if voted in as the president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria. Okowa, who on Friday emerged as South-South zonal representative in Benin City, Edo State, said the athletes would be the major beneficiaries of his administration..

“This issue of no funds to run the AFN and sponsor our athletes to competitions will be a thing of the past,” Okowa said. Meanwhile, the chairman of Lagos State Athletics Association, Solomon Alao, has said he has what it takes to be a board member of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria.

Speaking with our correspondent after he tied with outgoing Vice President of the federation, Olamide George, during the Southwest zonal election in Ibadan on Friday, Alao, who is currently in Abuja for the Extra-Ordinary

congress of the AFN, said he want to replicate the success recorded in athletics in Lagos at the national level. “I know I have what it takes to be on the board because of what we ave been doing to develop the sport in Lagos State,” he said.

“The key thing for me personally remain the development of the athletes at the national level and we have been doing that back home in Lagos.

“The election will come up in Abuja and I am sure I have what it takes to win. “I am using this opportunity to thank the Lagos State government led by the governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu and the Lagos State Sports Commission for their support so far.”

Also, as the country look forward to the Elective Congress of the AFN on Monday in Abuja, some of the gladiators are already in the country’s capital city.

Apart from the candidates, the delegates are also in town with everyone making last minute moves ahead of the election.

Like this: Like Loading...