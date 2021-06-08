AFN Elections: Kaita gets northern support for Presidency

Chairman of Katsina State Athletics Association, Ahmed Kaita, has been endorsed by the Northern states to continue their tenure as the Athletic Federation of Nigeria President as the board elections come up on June 14 in Kebbi.

A former Nigerian quartermiler, Sadiq Abubakar, said the right man for the job is Ahidjo Ahmed Isa Kaita because of his antecedents and passion for the sports.

He added that as far as athletics is concerned, Kaita is a suitable candidate from the North that can move the sport to the next level particularly as the Olympic Games is fast approaching.

Abubakar said for many years, the athletics board has been engulfed by crisis hence the need for a fresh hand like Kaita to bring back the lost glamour.

“It is regrettable that our representative and former President Ibrahim Gusau went there and started fighting the powers that be, the Minister which we did not quite support,” he said.

“We believe the North still has another tenure and that is why he is coming out to complete it.”

Abubakar added that he was glad that the country’s athletes are doing very well and can compete with the best nations like Jamaica, the USA and Britain at the next month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

