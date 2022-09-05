Sports

AFN expreses shock as AIU suspends Nwokocha

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)
  • Nigeria risks losing Commonwealth Games gold medal

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) expressed shock as 2022 Commonwealth Games Gold medal winner, Grace Nwokocha, was handed a provisional suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for doping.

Nwokocha who ran Nigeria’s anchor leg in the 4×100 winning women’s relay is included on the list of athletes placed on provisional suspension for various doping offenses; Nigeria could potentially lose the medal.

The athletics body disclosed on its official website on Saturday night that Ostarine and Lingadrol were found in Nwokocha’s sample A urine collected on August 3, 2022, at the Commonwealth Games and she will now be under provisional suspension pending the conclusion of investigations.

Other members of the quarter are Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, and Rosemary Chukwuma.

 

Nwokocha will now be excluded from any other competition until a final decision is taken at a hearing conducted as per World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.

 

AFN president Tonobok expressed shock at the turn of events saying: “I’m not yet aware of any positive test, but that would be shocking.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: NFF election holds Sept 30 in Edo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Elections into the new board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will hold on September 30, 2022 in Edo State, New Telegraph can report. By the decision, the tenure of the current board of the NFF has been extended by 10 days. The term is statutorily expected to end on September 20, 2022. This […]
Sports

Napoli look to block Osimhen from AFCON

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…Club’s lawyers study FIFA’s rules Italian side Napoli are looking for means to stop their Africa-born players including Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen from attending the next African Cup of Nations slated to start next January in Cameroon. Osimhen is expected to lead the line for the three-time African champions when the tournament kicks off […]
Sports

Henderson ‘fuming’ over lack of playing time at Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

    Goalkeeper Dean Henderson said he was “fuming” at the lack of playing time for Manchester United last season and that the last 12 months had been the toughest of his career. The 25-year-old, who joined newly promoted Nottingham Forest on loan last month, made three appearances for United last season and was unable […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica