AFN expreses shock as AIU suspends Nwokocha

Nigeria risks losing Commonwealth Games gold medal

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) expressed shock as 2022 Commonwealth Games Gold medal winner, Grace Nwokocha, was handed a provisional suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for doping.

Nwokocha who ran Nigeria’s anchor leg in the 4×100 winning women’s relay is included on the list of athletes placed on provisional suspension for various doping offenses; Nigeria could potentially lose the medal.

The athletics body disclosed on its official website on Saturday night that Ostarine and Lingadrol were found in Nwokocha’s sample A urine collected on August 3, 2022, at the Commonwealth Games and she will now be under provisional suspension pending the conclusion of investigations.

Other members of the quarter are Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, and Rosemary Chukwuma.

Nwokocha will now be excluded from any other competition until a final decision is taken at a hearing conducted as per World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.

AFN president Tonobok expressed shock at the turn of events saying: “I’m not yet aware of any positive test, but that would be shocking.”

