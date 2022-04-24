AFN fixes Apri dates for All-Comers Competition

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria, AFN, has fixed Thursday April 28 and Friday April 29, 2022 for its second All Comers competition. In a release signed by the federation’s Secretary General, Prince Adeniyi Beyioku, the two-day event will hold at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Ground in Yaba, Lagos state.

“The event will serve as selection trials for home-based athletes for the 22nd African Senior Athletics Championships holding from June 8 to 12, in Mauritius.

“All states, clubs and institutions intending to participate in the competition are expected to confirm their entries upon arrival at the venue on Wednesday, April 27,” the release addressed to states director of sports, athletics chairmen, coaches and Milirary and Para Military clubs stated.

Samuel Onikeku, the technical director of the AFN says the AFN All Comers competition will also afford athletes wishing to participate in the championship the opportunity to achieve the qualification standard before the window closes on Saturday April 30.

Onikeku added: “The bulk of the team that will represent Nigeria at the African Championships will be home-based athletes and this competition will afford the federation the opportunity to select those who will go to Mauritius in June.”

Nigeria hosted the last (21st) edition of the Championships in Asaba, Delta State in August 2018 with Team Nigeria placing third on the medal table with nine gold, five silver and six bronze medals behind Kenya (11, 6, 2) and South Africa (9, 14, 8). Nigeria however tops the overall medal table (1979-2018) with 155 gold, 122 silver and 91 bronze medals.

