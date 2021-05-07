Sports

AFN: Gusau begs Sports Ministry for reconciliation

Embattled former president of the athletics federation of Nigeria, Ibrahim Gusau, is seeking reconciliation with the ministry of sports. After seizing the password of the federation for over a year and turning himself into the sole administrator of the federation. And after jeopardizing Nigeria’s relay team’s participation at the Poland world relay by sending an email to World Atheletics that Nigeria will not participate, Gusau is trying to make amends. It will be recalled he also instituted multiple court cases against the Minister, the Ministry and the federal government and according to reports, he now wants reconciliation.

“ Embattled AFN President, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau has appealed to the sports ministry and his fellow board members to reconsidertheirstanceonthePumakits. “It will be sad for Team Nigeria to abandon the Puma kits as our athletes prepare for the Tokyo Olympics Games. Even if we offend God, we beg for forgiveness. We are humans.

Let us put behind what happened in the past and work towards the progress of our great country. Puma gave Nigeria kits worth over $2.5 million for four years and we should make use of them, especially now that there is no money in the country. I have instructed the Technical Director to release the Puma kits for our athletes so that they will appear in uniform at the U.S. Relays and at the Tokyo Olympics. I am ready to work with them,” Gusau said.

