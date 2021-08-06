AFN insists: We’re not aware of PUMA contract

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria says it is not in possession of any contractual documents signed between it and equipment and sportswear manufacturer, PUMA, and cannot be liable for what it knows nothing about. In a statement signed by Prince Adeniyi Adisa Beyioku, its Secretary General, the AFN says it does not know anything about the contract outside what has been written in the media and, from the media reports had even made attempt to clarify from PUMA, pointing out breaches of the AFN constitution by Messrs Gusau and Adeleye who PUMA confirmed negotiated the deal.

‘’The attention of the AFN has been drawn to a media statement signed by Shehu Ibrahim Gusau confirming the termination of the agreement he and Mr Sunday Adeleye signed with sportswear and equipment company, PUMA purportedly on behalf of the AFN in July, 2019. ‘’The AFN wishes to state unequivocally that it is not aware of any contract as there was no document in the Secretariat of the federation pertaining to any contractual agreement with PUMA,’ the AFN said in the media statement. Gusau had claimed the last board he was president of signed the deal with PUMA but majority of the board members some of whom are in the new board had denied any knowledge of the contract.

‘’Following media reports of the said contract especially in the lead up to the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the inauguration of a new executive board of the federation, the Secretary General of the AFN Prince Adeniyi Beyioku, appointed pursuant to article 8.7.2 of the federation’s constitution (2017) and recognised by World Athletics had in a letter dated July 19, 2021 requested Mr. Gusau to avail the AFN of the contract details and return whatever had been collected from PUMA to the Secretariat of the federation at the Moshood Abiola stadium Abuja recognised by World Athletics.

‘’Mr Gusau refused to heed the advice and acted as if only two out of 13 members constituted the former board of the federation and must be the only ones allowed to know details of the contract, citing a non-disclosure agreement. Yet Mr Gusau and Mr Adeleye reportedly negotiated the deal on behalf of the same board.’’ ‘’The AFN also wishes to state that the constitution of the federation states in article 8.7.2, sections 4.4.2, 4.4.3 and 4.4.4 that the Secretary General must not only be privy to all decsions, contractual or otherwise entered into as its chief administrative and accounting officer but must also be the custodian of such documents, records and properties.”

