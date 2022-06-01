AFN lists Amusan, Enekwechi, 51 others for African Athletics Championships

Four reigning African champions, Tobiloba Amusan (100m hurdles), Ese Brume (long jump), Chioma Onyekwere (discus) and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (shot put) top the list of 54 athletes that will represent Nigeria at the 22nd African Athletics Championships scheduled to hold between June 8 and 12, 2022 in Mauritius.

Amusan will be competing in two individual events and the 4x100m relay. She has been listed to compete in the women’s 100m alongside Godbless Tima Seikeseye and Praise Ofoku as well as in the 100m hurdles where she will be defending the title she first won in Asaba four years ago at the 21st edition of the Championships.

Long jumper Ese Brume will be gunning for her fourth straight long jump title after winning in 2014, 2016 and 2018 while Onyekwere will be seeking her second discus title after winning the gold medal four years ago in Asaba. Shot putter, Enekwechi will also be defending the event’s title he won in Asaba with a new 21.08m Championships record.

Also on the list are Orobosa Anabel Frank who is the top ranked African so far this year in the women’s shot put with her 17.21m effort at the AFN All Comers competition in Benin in March, Oyesade Olatoye in the women’s Hammer throw, Fadekemi Olude in the women’s 10km walk as well as Patience Okon George, bronze medal winner in the 400m event in 2014.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...