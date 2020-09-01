Sports

AFN post not a do-or-die –Gusau

Posted on

The embattled president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Ibrahim Gusau, has stated reasons why he has been quiet over the crisis racking the federation in the past weeks Speaking with New Telegraph on the telephone, Gusau said the federation position was not do- ‘or -die and with his case currently in the court, he had to wait for the outcome of the court judg- ment before talking as he called on track and field followers to bear with him at this crucial time.

 

“You know me before now that I don’t love to play dirty politics,” he said. “At the moment, we have a case before the law court and it will not be wise of me to be talking to the press as the law court has the final say.

 

“This is not a do-or-die affair for me because all I wanted is the best for track and field in Nigeria which I hold dare to my heart and will continue to protect it with everything in me. “I really want to thank you all my friends of the media and I share in your concern for me to grant an interview on this matter.

 

“However, I will implore us all to be a little patient until the court of Appeal judgment is delivered on the matter. I do not want to prejudice the outcome of the Court of Appeal judgment on the matter. “I will not want to overheat the polity as these ugly events are not good for Nigeria’s publicity in the international arena.

