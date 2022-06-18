Sports

AFN shifts National Trials by three days

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, has shifted by three days the start of the 2022 Nigeria Athletics Championships which will serve as selection trials for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The AFN, in a press statement signed by its Technical Director, Samuel Onikeku, says the change is necessitated by the need to accommodate all athletes who have signified interest in the championships and have met the entry standard for the event.

‘The purpose of the championships this year is to select the best legs for the World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games and as a responsive federation, we have to accommodate athletes who can only arrive this weekend due to flight connections to have a few days of rest,’ said the technical director. The former track star says the move was also necessitated by the need to get all our athletes ready, especially the sprinters and the quartermilers who will be seeking to qualify the relay teams for the World Athletics Championships. ‘As at today (Friday June 17, 2022), only the women’s 4x100m and the mixed relay teams have qualified for Oregon. The men’s 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams are yet to qualify as well as the women’s 4x400m

 

