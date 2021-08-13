Sports

AFN speaks on 2016 video over athletes’ maltreatment

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has alerted Nigerians, both home and abroad to a fake video circulating on social media about the Nigerian 4x100m relay team protesting over an alleged maltreatment at the recently concluded games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan.

In the video, the athletes, Raymond Ekevwo, Soyemi Abiola, Godwin Ashien and Emmanuel Arowolo were seen protesting amongst other things over the non-payment of their allowances.

The AFN, in a statement signed by Prince Adeniyi Adisa Beyioku, its Secretary General, says the video was recorded five years ago at the IAAF World U20 Championship in Bydgoszcz, Poland in 2016.

“To start with we did not present any men’s 4x100m relay team in Tokyo and none of the four athletes in the video was in Tokyo for the games. The two relay teams we presented were the mixed and women’s 4x100m. Whoever is behind the tagging of the video to the Tokyo Olympics is not only disingenuous and cynical but has also shown himself to be completely bereft of ideas,” said Beyioku in the statement.
“It is becoming alarming the rate at which fake news in whatever form is spreading in Nigeria and we call on the Nigeria Police to investigate the source of this and bring the culprit(s) to book,’ said the AFN Secretary General.

Beyioku insists the fake news was designed to embarrass government and the new board of the AFN led by Tonobock Okowa.
“The minister has made athletes welfare top on the list of his agenda and has demonstrated this by providing palliatives for the athletes during the nationwide lockdown ocassioned by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the payment of allowances owed Nigeria’s U-18 and U-20 athletes since 2019 by the former leadership of the AFN.
The Secretary General also made reference to the federation’s president’s speech during his inauguration in June when he said athletes and coaches welfare will also be top of his priority list.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Rivers govt approves rehabilitation of Amiesimaka Stadium

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the total re-grassing and rehabilitation of the Mainbowl football pitch and the two training pitches of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex.   The stadium has hosted several local, continental and international matches in the past, but the mainbowl football pitch had been undulating and thus needed an […]
Sports

Carabao Cup: Liverpool hit seven to set up Arsenal tie as Citizens squeeze past Bournemouth

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool thrashed League One Lincoln to set up a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Arsenal next week. Xherdan Shaqiri curled a fine free-kick into the top corner to put them ahead. Takumi Minamino and Curtis Jones both scored twice as the second-string Reds cruised through – with £41m Diogo Jota one of three debutants […]
Sports

2020 Olympics: D’Tigers’ camp bubbles as players impress coach

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

D’Tigers camp in California, United States is bubbling with the players giving a hint of what to expect when the 2020 Japan Olympics Games begins in Tokyo in three weeks’ time.   Nigeria is grouped alongside USA, Australia and winners of the groups competing in the OQT in Split which includes Croatia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica