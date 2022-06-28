AFN Tech Director rates 2022 C’wealth Games, World Championship trials high

Charles Ogundiya Technical Director, Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Samuel Onikeku, has expressed delight over the performances of the nation’s athletes at the just concluded 2022 AFN Commonwealth Games and World Championship trials in Benin, Edo State on Sunday. The 100m men and women events produced new champions as Favour Ashe ran 9.99secs in the men’s race while Grace Nwokocha clocked 11.03secs in the women’s event. The ex-athlete said the standard of athletics in Nigeria is drastically improving and the high spirit of competitiveness is returning to the second most popular sport in Nigeria. “The Commonwealth Games and World Championship trials have ended well and the world has seen some superlative performances especially in the 100m Women with the time of 11.03secs while in the 100m men had a time of 9.99secs,” he said. “The last time an athlete ran a sub nine in the country was in 2003 by former National Champion, Deji Aliu; so this has made the competition go well. The Federation is excited with the performance of the 4x100m men and hope that they participate in the World Championship in Oregon next July.” Onikeku revealed that plans were underway for Team Nigeria to begin camping exercise in the United States of America. He expressed optimism that Nigeria could win more medals at the forthcoming World Championship in Oregon.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...