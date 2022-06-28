AFN Tech Director rates 2022 C’wealth Games, World Championship trials high

Charles Ogundiya Technical Director, Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Samuel Onikeku, has expressed delight over the performances of the nation’s athletes at the just concluded 2022 AFN Commonwealth Games and World Championship trials in Benin, Edo State on Sunday. The 100m men and women events produced new champions as Favour Ashe ran 9.99secs in the men’s race while Grace Nwokocha clocked 11.03secs in the women’s event. The ex-athlete said the standard of athletics in Nigeria is drastically improving and the high spirit of competitiveness is returning to the second most popular sport in Nigeria. “The Commonwealth Games and World Championship trials have ended well and the world has seen some superlative performances especially in the 100m Women with the time of 11.03secs while in the 100m men had a time of 9.99secs,” he said. “The last time an athlete ran a sub nine in the country was in 2003 by former National Champion, Deji Aliu; so this has made the competition go well. The Federation is excited with the performance of the 4x100m men and hope that they participate in the World Championship in Oregon next July.” Onikeku revealed that plans were underway for Team Nigeria to begin camping exercise in the United States of America. He expressed optimism that Nigeria could win more medals at the forthcoming World Championship in Oregon.
Related Articles
Relieved Djokovic resumes quest to boost Grand Slam tally at French Open
Novak Djokovic was ready to skip Grand Slams rather than take a Covid-19 vaccine following the Australian Open fiasco, but the world number one has been building up steam in a stop-start season to peak in time for his French Open title defence. The 20-times Grand Slam champion was unable to defend his Australian […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Enyimba gave me Super Eagles opportunity –Nojeem Raji
Retired Shooting Stars defender, Nojeem Raji, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said playing on artificial turf caused the injury that ended his career abruptly. Excerpts… What are you into at the moment after your retirement? I recently enrolled at the NIS as I am looking forward to starting my career in coaching How has […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
First Kwara Road Race holds in Ilorin on Jan. 23
The stage is set for the first ever Kwara State Road Race, billed for Saturday, January 23rd, 2021. According to the Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Race, Mallam Bello Mubaraq, the race is the first in the North Central and was initiated to engage youth positively. He also said that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)