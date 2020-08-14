Sports

AFN yet to amend 2017 constitution –Board member

A member of the board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria,Rosa Collins says the 2017 constitution of the federation remains the working document guiding the activities of its officials and stakeholders. Collins, a former African triple jump record holder says the clarification becomes necessary following reports that the constitution was amended at the AFN Congress in Awka last December. ‘Engr Ibrahim Gusau wrote in a letter dated August 7,2020 and addressed to chairmen of state associations that the AFN constitution was amended in Awka and that it is that amended constitution that is now the working document of the federation.This is far from th truth ,’ said Collins.

‘To start with, there was no AFN Congress in Awka. The AFN constitution (2017) is clear on how a Congress can be convened and the charade in Awka did not comply with article 6.1.4 of the federation’s constitution which stipulates a 60-day notice must be given before a congress can be convened,’ said the 1995 African Games triple jump champion.

”And article 6.1.5 of the same constitution goes further to state when all documents relating to the congress should be sent.It says all the documents related to the congress shall be sent to the Secretariat of each member association at least thirty days prior to the congress,’the four-time Nigeria triple jump queen said and further revealed that the notice for the congress was issued on November 5,2019,29 days to the date of the purported congress.

