AFN’s crisis deepens as Gusau loses seat on board

Athletic Federation of Nigeria president, Ibrahim Shehu- Gusua, has been recalled as the zonal representative of the North West Athletics zone on the board of the AFN.

 

This was contained in a communiqué issued Friday by North West Athletics Association at the end of its meeting held in Kaduna on the sidelines of the COVID-19 Awareness and sentisation lecture organised for all Directors of Sports and Chairmen of all Sports Associations in the seven states that comprised the zone. In the communique, the body passed a vote of no confidence on Gusau who was elected over three years ago to be its representative on the board of AFN.

 

Gusau was accused of gross inefficiency which first led to his removal as chairman of Zamfara State Athletics Association as well as lack of communication with the zone that elected him into the board of the AFN, the platform he used to be elected president of the federation.

 

The association elected Comrade Jamilu Aliyu, Zannan Gusau, Kachallan Hausa and District Head of Karal, the man who replaced Gusau as Zamfara State Athletics Chairman as the zone’s new representative on the board of the AFN.

 

Gusau’s recall was endorsed by the zone’s Council of Sports (directors of sports and chairmen of all sports associations in the zone) which also read riot acts to a few other zonal representatives on the board of national sporting federations who have neglected their constituencies while appreciating the zonal representatives on the board of Volleyball, Cricket, Taekwondo and Weightlifting for their track record of performances.

 

By this action, Gusau ceases to be a member of the AFN board as article 8.1.5 of the federation’s 2017 constitution states that not more than one elected member from any of the six zones recognized by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigerian shall be on the board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

 

Gusau, irrespective of the court case he instituted against the board of the AFN and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development also ceases to be the president of the AFN.

 

Gusau’s recall would be the second in the federation in the last one year after Sunday Adeleye, the athletes representative was removed by his constituency in 2019

