Afolayan: Government should subsidise agriculture rather than petrol

The founder, Special Royal Farms Nigeria Limited, Vice Admiral Samuel Olajide Afolayan (rtd), an Ex-Chief of Naval Staff, in this interview with SUCCESS NWOGU, discusses on how the country can fully exploit and sustain its agric potential

Can agriculture ensure food security and provide substantial foreign exchange revenue for Nigeria?

Agriculture is the main sector that the govenrment should place attention and priority on. We should be able to feed Nigerians and export to other countries that are in arid areas. We are blessed with arable land, especially good soil. I know agriculture is difficult, but if the government will take it on, it is a sector that can provide direct and indirect employment for our teeming unemployed but able-bodied youths. Its value chain had the propensity to create business opportunities. In agriculture, especially crop farming, it is important to use equipment and have knowledge of land preparation. They are key to good and successful agriculture. It is also important for the farmer to know how tender the crops are. We have some agriculture settlements and institutions in Nigeria that can have pilot schemes for young graduates, looking for work to lay their hands. Agriculture is a wide area where we can employ many graduates and young ones. For example, when I planted palm trees, what was in my mind is that it would open room for people of all categories or levels of education. From palm trees, you can make brooms which primary pupils do. We used to make baskets. From the nut you get, you produce edible oil and palm kernel oil. You also produce feed for animals. So from palm trees, there is virtually nothing useless there. You can engage a primary, or secondary school dropout and graduate there. Making baskets does not require any skill. But when you have to produce palm oil and use of the equipment, then you need somebody that is trained both in making oil and palm kernel, ripped nuts as well as the technical and driving ability for the equipment. So agriculture gives wide employment opportunities. That is why I planted about 22,000 palm seedlings. They can start being harvested within four years and for more than 20 years, they will still be harvested as long as you can have equipment for slashing. If you plant good seedlings, some can carry 16 bunches each. You can see what you can produce if there is no disaster like a fire. For university graduates and those who read agriculture, you can start looking for equipment. When you see the need for particular equipment, those who read agriculture can start thinking of how to make the job easier and not like subsistent farming. Agriculture also provides a platform for research but there are ideas in the country. Our problem is not using the ideas that we have. Students from the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute in Kwara State (ARMTI) used to come to my farm for Industrial Attachment. The University of Ilorin used to come there to before they started their farm. All the universities around here and even up to Ekiti State used to come to my farm. I was not charging anything because I believed that was part of my contribution to education and society. What discouraged me was the destruction of my farmland without anybody bordering what I lost. When it happened, I was bewildered.

How should the Federal Government address herders/farmers clashes since Nigerians need crops, meat, hides and skins?

If you want to avoid herders/farmers clashes, separate them. You can not do the two together. You must have ranches where you will deliberately plant the nourishing grass where the cows will graze. We have all travelled out and have seen such being practised. Why not copy those who have done it successfully rather than doing the two together and causing problems? The government should realise that agriculture is important. We have a large area for farming in Nigeria. There are areas, where you can travel for a long distance and you will only see land and no human beings or obstructions. Because the government has not provided enough water, in the dry season, the herders will migrate to where they can get water because the cow needs water. So if the govenrment provides good ranches, the herders will go there. Government should also make it a policy that herders should not be roaming with cows.

What about policy direction from the government for farming?

In the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Ibadan and Samaru in Zaria, they have institutions that you research about improved seedlings. Make the outcome of such research available to farmers. Subsidise agriculture since the government can subsidise petroleum products, albeit unsuccessfully. Government should subsidise what will benefit the rural people. Government should subsidise agriculture through the provision of improved seedlings and implements, as well as subsidise equipment and provide credit for commercial agriculturists. When you subside equipment, you are subsiding the output of commercial farmers. Subsiding petrol in Nigeria is a waste. Rather subside people who will provide enough food, hides and skins for the nation. Then you will know that you are subsiding for people where you can get returns. You do not keep paying subsidies for petrol. Many people have written against it. Even in war Colleges, we are still doing the same thing. It is a waste. Let them subsidise farmers.

So you are in support of the withdrawal of the petrol subsidy in Nigeria?

Completely. I was in War College in 1991 and 1992. The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) is there. Many papers have been written on how to handle it. We just deliberately do not border about this thing. I was the Chief of Naval Staff, therefore, I know what they were talking about. It is the poor subsidising the rich. There is an adage that said that you do not use your best clothes to go to the farm. It is not good to treat agriculture which is the mainstay of our economy the lackadaisical way we are doing it! Let us stop deceiving ourselves. How many litres of petrol do poor people use in a day? And we have been reading it that people will use tankers to smuggle fuel into neighbouring countries. Can we say we do not know or are we pretending that we do not know? We are subsiding our neighbouring countries. We bear the brunt. Where does the petrol go? To our neighbouring countries, Niger, Benin, Chad and some other neighbouring countries. They do not have there and I know how Nigerians think. We should say it the way it is and encourage the farmers who will give us a better return. Subsidise farming. Whatever you remove from subsiding petrol put it where more people will benefit from. The country too, in terms of tax, will benefit and cut down the nation’s import bill on foods. We need to grow our industries. In those days, there was a lot of cotton being planted which sustained the textile industry, and provided jobs and income for many people. The factory in Kaduna manufactures textile materials. We need to produce things that will power our industries. Even cocoa and cashew that are sent for export, can’t we process them? Even in Ilorin, they have a place where they are producing cashew nuts. Why do we produce it and export it instead of processing it? Agriculture has added advantage, it can sustain our industries. So remove fuel subsidy and put it in agriculture. We need to graduate to the tertiary level of agriculture.

What is the size of your farm and what has been your experience in agriculture?

It is about 600 hectares. My experience in agriculture in the last 22 years shows that agriculture could have been the mainstay of our national economy because we are extremely endowed in agriculture. Since I grew up in agriculture, I have had a very keen interest in it, more so when I had the opportunity of travelling widely as a naval officer. I have been to countries like India, Egypt,Isreal, and California in the US and so many other countries that practise agriculture and I took a keen interest in agriculture since I grew up on a farm. I then wondered that if those people can do so much in agriculture, why can we do it very well in Nigeria which is endowed with good land? For instance, in Egypt, before they can cultivate their land, they spend almost a year pumping water from River Nile to the desert to be able to reduce the moisture content of the ground before they start planting. But here in Nigeria, it is not so. We have water in abundance.

How did you go into farming and what were your objectives?

I never dreamt I will become Chief of Naval Staff though I did my work very well as Chief of Naval Staff, I leave the rest for God. I planned to retire to the farm by 1998. When I was looking forward to my retirement, I was looking at what I wanted to achieve and I set my goals. My first consideration was what I could do to assist the young ones that are milling around the street without anything to do. I proposed in my mind that if I could set up a farm, encourage them to work on the farm and then I will have the opportunity of talking to them and encouraging them that there are so many things they could do on their own, rather than looking for white collar job.

How did you raise money to start farming?

Looking at it and knowing that I will need some financial support to do it, luckily for me, I started Stock Market in 1990 and I was taking it as a serious business. I have knowledge of working figures and I discovered that I can be having regular information about what goes on in the market. And I can do some work there to precisely predict what is happening in the market and to be able to follow whatever they are doing in the market. I got some of the experiences especially when I went to Naval post-graduate college in Mantori. A professor taught us how we can work on any data where we have regular information. In the military, we do not just want to fire our riffle and waste our bullets, we want to maximise the effectiveness. Therefore when I went to that resource management in Mantori, we leant quite a lot there. I have been a good mathematician right from my secondary school to my A level and when I went to Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) and back to the service. I knew that I have learnt a lot and that I can use that to do a lot of things. When I was to enter farming, I decided to rent equipment like Bulldozer to clear my farm. Land preparation is a major thing in agriculture. You just do not go into agriculture without understanding how to prepare the land before you can plant to have a successful out. As early as 1997, I sold some of my shares.

Let us know your experience with the stock market and shares.

The stock market is the backbone of any investment that I made. The first time I came in contact with the stock market was in 1987 when the Federal Government privatised National Oil. A late friend who was Brigadier told me that when he was training in the United Kingdom, he came across the stock market and it was very profitable. We were together. He was working with now late Augustus Aikhomu who before his death became an Admiral and who served as the de facto Vice President of Nigeria under the military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida; I was in the office too. When they wanted to privatise National Oil, my friend who is now late encouraged me that it was profitable and that I should buy the stocks. So, I intended to buy 2,000 shares then but since it was for all civil servants, I was able to get only 200. I did not pay attention to that 200 shares as I did not have much idea about stock market. On a certain day, I visited my childhood friend at Awolowo Road. People came to his office, I asked him who they were. He said they are stock brokers. I asked him, what is their work? He told me that they buy and sell shares. I said I asked for 2,000 shares some time ago but I was given only 200 shares. He said, which company? I told him that it was National Oil. He brought out a daily paper and said National Oil is doing well. I asked him how he got to know. He said the stock report comes out every weekday on that paper. He opened the paper, I told him that I bought the shares at N1 then. He told me that it was N27 at that day. I was surprised that something that I bought for N1 was then N27. He further asked me whether I had been collecting dividends, and I said I did not know what were dividends. He said what about a bonus? I said I have no idea. He said that I should go to Centre-Point in Marina, that they will enlighten me. So I went to Centre Point and they asked me: Sir, you have not been collecting your dividend and bonuses? I said I had no idea. They opened their computer and said that with my bonus, my 200 shares had grown to about 580 shares and that what I bought for N1 then had become N27 as at that day. They also calculated my dividend and it was significantly good money. I said this is a serious business. So when I started to think about how do I start my farm, an idea came to me that I should use what I have to get what I want. Pondering about: what I have that I can use. I remembered that I had land in Lekki Phase one which I bought when Raji Rasaki was Governor of Lagos State and I was in the security in Lagos State then. So when people were applying, I too applied and I was given. The land was sold then at N1.7 million. The stock business was like opening a new field for me. I was doing share business religiously. Once I got to my house in Lagos, I did not go anywhere. I had to curtail spending on frivolous things so that I could conserve whatever funds I had. I have studied the market and got some knowledge so that I forecast the market and I do not rely on forecasts by brokers. Since 1990, two national daily papers usually publish stock market reports, I usually buy them because of that information. At that time, companies were giving high bonuses and there was high capital appreciation in bonuses and dividends. I started with it. Whatever I had that time, I had touched it. I bought more shares. By the time the market collapsed in 2005, I had gone very far in understanding the market. That was when I decided to buy more equipment when I saw that the market was likely to collapse in about 2008. I took advantage of that to sell off some of my shares and I diversified. That was when I bought more equipment. I used them on my farm and leased them out to some people who wanted to use them.

How were you able to recruit competent personnel to work on the farm?

My idea was to get young men and women who left school and had no job to do and get them to farm. I had first contact with them to encourage them because my background is such that it encourages me to encourage those who have gone through hard times. I went through hard times. There was a time I had more than 200 people working on my farm and I am happy that I gave such people jobs. There was a time I met one young man at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom, as I was coming home. He prostrated. I said, ‘Young man, I do not know you, where did you know me from? He said, “Sir, I know you will not know me but I know you. I worked on your farm when I was at Offa Polytechnic. I have finished my masters in the United Kingdom (UK) and I am working there.” That gave me the joy that achieving what I intended to achieve which is that young people should be given jobs and employment. A lot of people have passed through the farm and used that opportunity to bring themselves up. That gives me joy, that even if the farm is no more, I have not lost. I remember that as early as I was in primary school, I looked for people who will engage me to work for them in their farms. I remember those days clearly. That was what gingered me that all the people who are jobless and roaming can become somebody if they really want to work and are given the opportunity.

So how did you get the cash and food crops that you planted?

I got the cash crops from IITA, Ibadan and another company in Ibadan., You also get a good improved variety of cereals such a beans, and maize there that will do well that the local ones. I also patronised those who produced cereal seeds because they gave guarantees.

What other thing is important to know in agriculture?

When you want to do agriculture successfully, water is very important. In Nigeria, we have rainy and dry seasons. In the rainy season, you can plant whatever you want to plant, but if you want to do allyear planting, you need water in which case we, in the southern part, should encourage dams. In the northern part, we have dams and they should be encouraged to have more. It is important to appreciate that agriculture, initially is not that lucrative when you are talking of turnover but as you go on, you will understand better than cash crop is the in-thing. If you are just planting food crops, year in and out, you plant yam, guinea corn, and cassava for food, that will not give you big money. but what will actually give you real money is cash crops such as cocoa, and palm trees. That was why the Western region where they were planting cocoa was thriving well and the Eastern region where they were planting palm trees, did well. Rubbers, cocoa, and palm trees are the ones that really bring money. When I started my farm, I planted 20 hectares of cashew, 22,000 stands of palm trees, four hectares of cocoa, 5,000 stands of orange and 2,000 stands of mangoes. If not that they were burnt down, they started fruiting more than 15 years ago. Cocoa for example, after four or five years, it starts bearing fruit, and cashew about four years they start fruiting. When they start fruiting, they can fruit for more than 15 years. Those are long-term investments. I also have greenhouses on the vegetable side. I have about 5,000 square meters of grain houses. I was the first customer that a South African company patronised when they came to Nigeria. I was supplying them with fresh tomatoes which is the Israeli brand of tomatoes. I was also supplying Abuja

What are other challenges in agriculture?

There are a lot of challenges. People will be staying in the office and be talking about agriculture when they are not in the field. That is theoretical farmers. When we are talking of herdsmen and farmers. Many people can not understand it while sitting in their offices and discussing it. When you plant what animals should eat and you say animals should not eat it, it is possible? I say it emphatically that you can not do the two together. You can not do farming and raising of cattle or animals in the same vicinity. In fact, I once bought cows, I sold them off because those who were doing arable were always complaining about my cow coming to destroy their crops. I later fenced my cows around but you can not fence them around completely and continuously, they must graze. So at a stage, I had to sell off the cows. If you want to do animal husbandry, do it where it will not interfere with those who are cropping. Cows destroyed a lot of crops in my farm. They will beg and I will leave them until I got to know that they were being used. After over twenty years of experience, I can emphatically tell you that you can not do the two together. It is not possible. I later discovered that even with the herdsmen going about with the cows, there is no provision for their feeding. The cows need water. How do you provide water for them? I even went as far as digging a borehole for them so that in the dry season,, they can have water. But that did not solve the problem. While you allow the cows to drink, the herdsmen who were not fed will find something to eat. So they started to pilfer from the fire. They also smoked and sometimes, their smoke ignited a fire on my farm.

Like this: Like Loading...