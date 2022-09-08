Business

AFPIF 2022: MainOne leads drive for interconnection in Africa

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

West Africa’s provider of Connectivity and Data Center solutions, MainOne, an Equinix Company, made new strides towards interconnecting and transforming sub-Sahara Africa at the just concluded African Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF 2022), in Kigali, Rwanda. Speaking at the event, GM Technical Solutions at Main- One, Oluwasayo Oshadami, examined the internet landscape in Africa and the current state of broadband connectivity on the continent. Oshadami noted that “Africa needs to retain more of its local traffic within the continent by leveraging Data Centers to directly interconnect operators and exchange traffic at lower bandwidth costs, lower latency and improved efficiency.’’

Highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between AMS-IX, one of the largest Internet Exchange operators in the world, and MDXi, Main- One’s Data Center subsidiary and an Equinix Company, to grow Internet Exchange services in Africa.

The strategic partnership between AMS-IX and MDXi, an Equinix company will deliver improved interconnection capabilities for existing and new customers, further facilitating the distribution of content across the West African region. The event ended with the announcement of MainOne as host of the 12th edition of AfPIF to take place in Accra, Ghana, in 2023 following a successful bid process. The African Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF) is an annual event organised by the African IXP Association (AFIX) in partnership with the Internet Society. It is a multi-stakeholder forum that addresses key opportunities and challenges related network interconnection within the region in order to expand and develop the African Internet.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Ericsson to launch automation hub in Nigeria

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecommunications vendor, Ericsson, has announced plans to create an automation hub in Nigeria to support operators for improved consumer experience. Ericsson Automation Hub is an open innovation platform, inspired by lean startup methodology in which the Ericsson team works in close dialog with customers, users, and partners to showcase and reach the high potential that […]
Business

Mastercard Foundation, EDC partner banks, to train, fund unemployed youth

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Worried by the high rate of unemployment in the country, the duo of Mastercard Foundation and Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) have collaborated to train and fund 40,000 youth per year in the spate of five years. To actualise this vision, Mastercard Foundation and EDC revealed that they have already partnered with Sterling Bank and the […]
Business

Accra Institute emerges best ECOWAS tech varsity

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) consistently ranked the top private University in Ghana and one of the leading educational institutions in West Africa, has been announced the winner of the three most prestigious awards at the just-ended 2020 UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards in Accra. AIT was awarded ‘The Most Outstanding Institution in COVID- 19 Times’; […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica