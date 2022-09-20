AFRAA, Flight Safety Foundation sign deal on air safety

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and Flight Safety Foundation (FSF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a framework of cooperation and facilitate collaboration between the two organisations on actions to enhance air transport safety in Africa.

Under the MoU, AFRAA and FSF will cooperate closely and consult each other on matters and/or activities of mutual interest aimed at the improvement of the safety of the air transport industry in Africa such as joint regional technical workshops, development of information and resource material for the membership of each organisation and the industry at large, promotion of effective safety information sharing among other initiatives.

Mr. Abderahmane Berthé – AFRAA Secretary General, and Dr. Shahidi – President and CEO of FSF, signed the MoU at the side-lines of the Aviation Africa conference in Kigali – Rwanda.

At the signing ceremony, AFRAA Secretary General Mr. Abdérahmane Berthé stated: “Safety is among AFRAA’s top priare orities and the driving force behind our championing regional safety coordination for Better Skies in Africa.

“For African aviation to yield better safety performance, the continued coordinated efforts by aviation stakeholders are essential in line with the five pillars: a cooperative approach to safety improvement in Africa under the framework of the Abuja Safety Targets, operational compliance of African carriers with International standards, data-driven safety management, infrastructure safety, and fleet modernisation.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...