Business

AFRAA, SAA meet on Africa’s air transport growth

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare Comment(0)

South African Airways (SAA) Chairman & CEO, Mr. John Lamola and non-executive Board Member, Mr. Nick Fadugba, met with the Secretary-General of African Airlines Association (AFRAA), Mr. Abdérahmane Berthé, at SAA headquarters in South Africa for a fruitful “AFRAA Member Airline CEOs Leadership Dialogues” session.

 

The meeting was held recently to discuss important issues as SAA forges its path to recovery following a restart of operations in September 2021 that marked the end of the airline’s hiatus which commenced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deliberations covered various areas of support under the auspices of AFRAA’s initiatives for the development of the air transport sector in Africa. Among other issues, the meeting discussed Projects of interest to SAA in the forthcoming AFRAA Laboratory (LAB) that will bring together industry experts and stakeholders to develop relevant project roadmaps that will revamp sustainable aviation & trade development in Africa.
The Lab is scheduled to take place from 27 June to 01 July 2022 at the AFRAA headquarters in Nairobi – Kenya.
Speaking at the conclusion of the session, AFRAA Secretary-General,Mr. Abdérahmane Berthé stated: “AFRAA is pleased for the opportunity to meet SAA leadership for fruitful deliberations during this edition of the CEO Dialogues session.

 

“AFRAA continues to maintain solidarity with its members and African airlines at large to work on initiatives and projects that will develop the aviation sector in Africa, enhance the industry’s competitiveness and grow the global market share.

 

“South African Airways has been a major player in the airline industry in Africa whose membership of AFRAA dates to almost 3 decades. AFRAA will continue to support SAA and our entire membership to emerge stronger and more resilient after the crisis.”

 

AFRAA continuously engages the leadership of its member airlines through the CEO Dialogues sessions with the objective to develop transformative initiatives, and establish the right fit of added-value projects and actions that will support members’ sustainability.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria MAN
Business

Power: Unutilised 2,000MW not accessed by manufacturers, says MAN

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

Unutilised 2,000 megawatts of electricity have not been accessed by manufacturers, the Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, has said.   The Federal Government, through the then Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, at the monthly power sector operators’ meeting held in Lokoja, Kogi State in 2017, had disclosed that […]

nngx
Business

UPDC falls below NGX free float requirements

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Following the acquisition of majority shares of UPDC Plc by Custodian Investment Plc, the company has fallen below the Nigerian Exchange Limited’s (NGX) free float requirements of 20 per cent of issued share capital or N20 billion free float value for companies listed on the exchange’s main board.   Free float means the number of […]
Business

Nigeria to commence facility management practice

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

As part of efforts to promote facility management practices in Nigeria, a stakeholders roundable, first of its kind, has been put in place by the Nigerian National Mirror Committee (NMC) of the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) Technical Committee (TC) on the subject (ISO/ TC 267) under the auspices of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica