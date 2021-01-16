News

AFRD: Pigeons' refusal to fly, sign Nigeria not at peace – Elders

Some elders under the umbrella of Coalition of Patriotic Nigeria Elders (COPANE), have expressed worries over the failure of pigeons to fly during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) celebration in Abuja on Friday.
The release of white pigeons by the President on January 15 of each year, symbolises peace, which the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has continued to fight to achieve.
In a curious twist, however, the symbolic birds, which were released from their cage, refused to fly away.
Reports say the pigeons later flew, after the departure of President Muhammadu Buhari from the Old Arcade, venue for the annual celebration of the AFRD.
The development had triggered reactions among members of the public, as many believed that it was a sign all was not well with the country.
In a statement, the elders said: “The best gift Nigerians were expecting at this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day was the sack of all the Service Chiefs,followed with the  appointment of younger officers with  zeal and commitment to end this war.
“While we celebrate and pray for our heroes past who had served our dear country and paid the ultimate price as members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, we feel pained that the security challenges have continued to worsen.
“We observe with regret that the long and unnecessary tenure of the current Service Chiefs has not only affected career progression, in the Armed Forces of Nigeria today, but also (allegedly) resulted in low morale among officers and men of the services, besides other forms of setbacks.
“The best gift many Nigerians were expecting at this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day was the sack of  all the Service Chiefs, and subsequent appointment of younger officers with  zeal and commitment to end this war.
“We make bold to say that Nigerians were not interested in the president’s speech on Friday because it does not address their yearnings, which is the long overdue sack of the Service Chiefs.
“The arguments by some persons around Mr President that he should not change the guard during war is, indeed, misplaced.
“The Nigerians, who are asking you to sack the service chiefs and restructure the security architecture, are the same Nigerians that voted for you in 2015 and 2019 and maybe still be the once to vote for your candidate and party come 2023, hence it’s dangerous to ignore them.”

