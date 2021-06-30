Afrexim Bank to support Ogun infrastructural development with $200m

The African Export- Import Bank (Afrexim) has pledged to support infrastructural development in Ogun State with $200 million. The fund, according to the bank, would be dedicated towards projects and other developmental initiatives embarked upon by the incumbent administration in the state. President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank, Benedict Oramah, disclosed when he led the management of the bank on a courtesy visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun at his office in Abeokuta. Oramah said the bank would partner Ogun in ensuring that the 250- bed specialist hospital in Abeokuta was completed and commenced operation soon.

Oramah, while noting that the bank had been investing heavily in the health sector in Africa to develop vaccines and other drugs, declared that Afrexim Bank was also ready to collaborate with the state-owned Gateway Pharmaceuticals, in a similar direction. “We are willing to dedicate an envelope of $200 million for projects and initiatives here in Ogun State; we will also be happy to see the hospital project. We will be very pleased to look at this asset and see how we can partner with your government. I assure you that we will consider Gateway Pharmaceuticals in our plans to invest in the health sector,” he hinted.

The AfreximBank president, who added that the bank would be working with the state government in its quest to make its road infrastructure more accessible for investors, also said that the bank would be interested in the Cargo Airport being built in the state. “On the highways,there is a connectivity we are looking for in terms of how we connect Nigeria to Benin Republic and others, connecting Ogun to Lagos and of course to the border. It is something that is of interest to us, if there is any road that goes from here to the border, connecting where you stopped, that will be interesting, and we can work with you.”

