AFREXIM to build hospital, health park in Abuja

The African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM) has announced its intention to build a 500- bed world-class hospital and health park in Abuja. AFREXIM President, Benedict Orama, made this disclosure yesterday, in an interaction with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

Orama said the hospital would be developed in collaboration with Kings College Hospital in the UK, and other partners. He also disclosed an arrangement under the AFREXIM Bank facility to deliver 40 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria over a short period of time. He added that the bank was committed to ensuring that the continent achieved herd immunity by vaccinating about 60 per cent of Africa’s population against the disease.

Oil skyrockets to $71 per barrel, highest in 14 months

Excess crude earnings hit $43.2m in one day   Nigeria’s budget surplus rises by $24 per barrel   Crude oil, Nigeria’s biggest revenue earner, hit $71.38 per barrel yesterday, being the highest point in 14 months.   This new price, which  pushed Nigeria’s excess crude earnings on 1.8 million barrels output to OPEC market to […]
Constitution review must include women’s views – Tallen

Following the ongoing process by the National Assembly to review the 1999 constitution, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has said women’s views must be included for the constitution to be representative of the citizenry. Tallen, who made this known during a live broadcast at Arise Television, during the Women in Governance and […]
Edo: Group issues 7-day ultimatum to chief priest

Edo State chapter of the Tipper Drivers Association has given the Chief Priest, Ovbokhan Igbinovia, the Priest of Okhuoromi community in Oredo Local Government Area of the state, a seven-days ultimatum to return all landed property allegedly taken away from members of the association, or they will withdraw their services.   Chairman of the association, […]

