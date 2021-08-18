AFREXIM to build hospital, health park in Abuja

The African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM) has announced its intention to build a 500- bed world-class hospital and health park in Abuja. AFREXIM President, Benedict Orama, made this disclosure yesterday, in an interaction with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

Orama said the hospital would be developed in collaboration with Kings College Hospital in the UK, and other partners. He also disclosed an arrangement under the AFREXIM Bank facility to deliver 40 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria over a short period of time. He added that the bank was committed to ensuring that the continent achieved herd immunity by vaccinating about 60 per cent of Africa’s population against the disease.

