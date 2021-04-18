Business

Afreximbank, AAAM seal deal on Africa auto industry financing

The African Export- Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the financing and promotion of the automotive industry in Africa.

 

“The strategic partnership with AAAM will facilitate the implementation of the bank’s automotive programme, which aims to catalyse the development of the automotive industry in Africa as the continent commences trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” says Afreximbank president Professor Benedict Oramah.

 

Under the terms of the MoU, Afreximbank and AAAM will work together to foster the emergence of regional value chains with a focus on value-added manufacturing, created through partnerships between global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs, or vehicle manufacturers), suppliers and local partners.

 

The two organisations plan to undertake studies to map potential regional automotive value chains on the continent in regional economic clusters, in order to enable the manufacture of automotive components for supply to hub assemblers

