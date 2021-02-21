Business

Afreximbank, AAAM sign MoU on Africa auto industry financing

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

The African Export- Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the financing and promotion of the automotive industry in Africa.

 

The strategic partnership with AAAM will facilitate the implementation of the bank’s automotive programme, which aims to catalyse the development of the automotive industry in Africa as the continent commences trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” says Afreximbank president Professor Benedict Oramah.

 

Under the terms of the MoU, Afreximbank and AAAM will work together to foster the emergence of regional value chains with a focus on value-added manufacturing, created through partnerships between global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs, or vehicle manufacturers), suppliers and local partners.

 

The two organisations plan to undertake studies to map potential regional automotive value chains on the continent in regional economic clusters, in order to enable the manu-facture of automotive components for supply to hub assemblers.

 

To support the emergence of the African automotive industry, they will also collaborate to provide financing to industry players along the automotive value chain.

 

Potential interventions include lines of credit, direct financing, project financing, supply-chain financing, guarantees, and equity financing, among others.

 

The MoU also provides for the partners to support, in conjunction with the African Union Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat, the development of coherent national, regional and continental automotive policies and strategies.

 

With an integrated market under the AfCFTA, abundant and cheap labour, natural resource wealth, and a growing middle class, African countries are increasingly turning their attention to support the emergence of their automotive industries, says the AAAM.

 

Therefore, the collaboration between Afreximbank and AAAM will be an opportunity to power the aspirations of African countries towards re-focusing their economies on industrialisation and export manufacturing and fostering the emergence of regional value chains.

 

“The signing of the MoU with Afreximbank is an exciting milestone for the development of the automotive industry in Africa,” says AAAM CEO David Coffey. “At the 2020 digital Africa Auto Forum, the lack of affordable financing available for the automotive sector was identified as one of the key inhibiters for the growth and development of the automotive industry in Africa.

 

Having Afreximbank on board is a game changer and a hugely positive development. “It is wonderful to have a partner that is as committed as the AAAM to driving the development and growth of our sector on the continent; this collaboration will ensure genuine progress for our industry in Africa.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSE extends weekly losses by 0.12%

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

DOWNTURN One hundred and five quities remained unchanged, higher than 91 equities recorded in the previous week   T rading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange last week extended weekly downturn  as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 0.12 per cent to close the week at 24,306.36 and […]
Business

NSE defies COVID-19, thrives on low stock prices

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

…thrives on low stock prices Despite the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic, the stock market returned to positive route in Q2 as investors leveraged low prices of stocks. Chris Ugwu writes The Nigerian stock market, which closed negative during the first quarter of 2020 with a loss of about N1.858 trillion or 21 per cent, bounced back […]
Business

Total records revenue shrink as profit dips to N2.244bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Total Nigeria Plc (TNPLC) has recorded 30 per cent shrink in revenue for the financial year 2020. The leading petroleum marketing company, which stated this in its unaudited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2020, added that its profit dipped two per cent to N2.244 billion in 2020.   The unaudited financial statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica