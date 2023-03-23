Afreximbank enhances Fidelity Bank’s financing facility to $180m

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the enhancement of the financing facility provided to Fidelity Bank plc, Nigeria under the Afreximbank Trade Facilitation Programme (AFTRAF). The decision to increase Afreximbank’s support is consistent with the economic and commercial success of the financing facility, the first $125 million of which has been fully utilised by Fidelity Bank. The expansion to $180 million was also bolstered by the continued strong financial performance of Fidelity Bank, Nigeria’s largest Tier 2 bank. The augmented financing facility will allow Fidelity Bank to scale up and accelerate its activities and programmes in trade and related activities. Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, commented: “Fidelity Bank has proven its ability to make smart use of this type of financing, with consequent benefits for the Nigerian economy. “Afreximbank is keen to support a leading African bank that supports African businesses and entrepreneurs.”
Related Articles
Adidas puts Kanye West Yeezy deal under review
Adidas says it is reviewing its Yeezy partnership with Kanye West days after he showed a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt design at Paris Fashion Week. The company did not mention the controversy but said “successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values”. The rapper and fashion designer responded on Instagram, claiming the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Pre-paid metres: Much ado about price hike
The recent hike in the cost of pre-paid metres may have added to the burdens of consumers, who are already battling pains in power sector, writes AKINOLA AJIBADE Penultimate week, the Federal Government announced an increase in the cost of electricity meters, with a view to reflecting changes in the nation’s macro-economic policies in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Economist urges monetary authorities to unify forex rates
Following the sustained depreciation of the naira throughout the year 2022, a key member of the organised private sector, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), has reaffirmed that monetary authorities liberalise the foreign exchange (forex) market by unifying the multiple rates and ensuring the rates are marketdriven. The Director and Chief Executive […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)