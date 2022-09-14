Business

Afreximbank launches $6bn devt programme for Africa

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has said it plans to launch a development financing programme for the benefit of all African countries by providing $6 billion credit facilities. Senior Manager at Afreximbank, Gainmore Zanamwe, was reported by Egypt’s Daily News as saying that the programme aims to finance food and commodities, as well as fertilisers, with the aim of enhancing food security for African countries, especially after they were affected by the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian War.

He explained that the programme was initially going to be launched with $4 billion, however, the value was raised to $6 billion to better address the current global circumstances. Last June, Afreximbank released its “Africa’s 2022 Growth Prospects: Poise under Post-Pandemic and Heightening Geopoliti-cal Pressures,” report in which it highlighted that Africa’s two largest economies, Nigeria and South Africa, are expected to account for 17 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, of aggregate output of the region. It also stated that Egypt is projected to account for 17 per cent of Africa’s combined output expansion in 2022, up from 16 per cent in 2021. “Growth is projected to strengthen in North Africa — the fastest-growing sub-region — lifted by the impressive performance of Egypt, the territory’s largest economy,” the report said.

“The projected recovery is also indicative of the relatively strong bounce-back in a few large African economies, with Egypt — which entered the COVID-19 crisis with sizable buffers following years of economic reforms — being one case in point.”

 

