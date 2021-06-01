Afreximbank, NEXIM announce $750,000 grant for inland waterways

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Nigeria Export- Import Bank (NEXIM) have announced a $750,000 grant to support the charting of the main channel of the Niger-Benue river in Nigeria as part of the regional sealink project.

The grant aims to bridge the gap in maritime transport infrastructure and improve trade connectivity in West Africa, the continental bank clarified on Monday via press statement.

Providing additional information about the grant, Afreximbank said it provided a grant of $350,000 to supplement the $450,000 made available by NEXIM, thus completing the financing of the barthymetric survey and hydrograhic and hydrological studies of the lower Niger-Benue river.

The studies will be undertaken under a joint collaboration framework between the Nigerian Navy Hydrography Department, Nigeria’s National Inland waterways Authority (NIWA) and Sealink Consortium Partners.

The completion of the studies will support the early commencement of the inland waterways operations planned under the Regional Sealink Project, by enabling the development of the inland waterways navigation chart as well as river ports and anchorage plans that will facilitate both bulk commodities and general cargo shipping, thereby boosting Nigeria’s bulk commodities trade and exports. Inland waterways are a key transport mode that plays a vital role in facilitating the efficient and cost-effective movement of goods and providing a competitive alternative to rail and road transport, while ensuring integration into the country’s international logistics chain.

Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank, said: “The project, which will facilitate regional transit, is timely given the recent commencement of trading under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

On his part, Mr. Abubakar Abba Bello, Managing Director of NEXIM, said: “The execution of the agreement strongly aligns with the strategic objectives of Afreximbank and NEXIM in trade promotion and support for the development of trade facilitating and enabling infrastructure that will deepen the partnership engagements of both institutions to foster trade connectivity, especially under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA

