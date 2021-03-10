Afreximbank to pilot Pan-African payments, settlements system

The President of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Benedict Oramah, at the weekend said the bank had approved $500 million to support the clearing and settlement for the Pan-African Payments and Settlements System (PAPSS) in the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) countries where the pilot will be implemented. According to him, the PAPSS is on track; scheduled to commence piloting in April and would be fully launched in June 2021.

He disclosed this when along with the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Mr. Wamkele Mene, called on Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, in Accra.

He said: “On behalf of the Board of Afreximbank, I thank and commend His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo for endorsing PAPSS as a critical instrument for full AfCFTA implementation and boosting intra-regional trade.

“PAPSS will be rolled out across the continent to facilitate trade, removing major constraints to Africa’s regional payment systems. We count on President Akufo-Addo’s continuous strong support for integration to the BCEAO once integration with the central banks in the WAMZ region is completed, thereby achieving full ECOWAS integration.”

He revealed that Afreximbank was in advanced discussions with other countries and regional payment systems, including COMESA REPSS, Zimbabwe and Angola, for connection to the system post-pilot phase.

Prof. Oramah also briefed President Akufo-Addo on the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), a private equity investment entity whose primary objective is to facilitate Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows into Africa’s trade and export sectors.

He added that the AfCFTA Adjustment Facility, which Afreximbank is supporting the African Union and the AfCFTA Secretariat to develop, will among other things, cushion African governments from the AfCFTAinduced tariff revenue loss and allow countries to make smooth adjustments to the AfCFTA.

He also disclosed that the facility will provide mediumterm financing for countries as well as the private sector to build efficient trade facilitating infrastructure, expand and retool their productive capabilities, build new ones as well as retrain and develop needed skills to drive the expected industrialisation to effectively boost intra-African trade under the free trade agreement.

According to him, the Board of Afreximbank has already approved the participation of the bank to the tune of $1 billion.

