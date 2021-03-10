Business

Afreximbank to pilot Pan-African payments, settlements system

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The President of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Benedict Oramah, at the weekend said the bank had approved $500 million to support the clearing and settlement for the Pan-African Payments and Settlements System (PAPSS) in the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) countries where the pilot will be implemented. According to him, the PAPSS is on track; scheduled to commence piloting in April and would be fully launched in June 2021.

 

He disclosed this when along with the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Mr. Wamkele Mene, called on Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, in Accra.

 

He said: “On behalf of the Board of Afreximbank, I thank and commend His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo for endorsing PAPSS as a critical instrument for full AfCFTA implementation and boosting intra-regional trade.

 

“PAPSS will be rolled out across the continent to facilitate trade, removing major constraints to Africa’s regional payment systems. We count on President Akufo-Addo’s continuous strong support for integration to the BCEAO once integration with the central banks in the WAMZ region is completed, thereby achieving full ECOWAS integration.”

 

He revealed that Afreximbank was in advanced discussions with other countries and regional payment systems, including COMESA REPSS, Zimbabwe and Angola, for connection to the system post-pilot phase.

 

Prof. Oramah also briefed President Akufo-Addo on the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), a private equity investment entity whose primary objective is to facilitate Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows into Africa’s trade and export sectors.

 

He added that the AfCFTA Adjustment Facility, which Afreximbank is supporting the African Union and the AfCFTA Secretariat to develop, will among other things, cushion African governments from the AfCFTAinduced tariff revenue loss and allow countries to make smooth adjustments to the AfCFTA.

 

He also disclosed that the facility will provide mediumterm financing for countries as well as the private sector to build efficient trade facilitating infrastructure, expand and retool their productive capabilities, build new ones as well as retrain and develop needed skills to drive the expected industrialisation to effectively boost intra-African trade under the free trade agreement.

 

According to him, the Board of Afreximbank has already approved the participation of the bank to the tune of $1 billion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lender launches radio programme for SMEs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ecobank Nigeria has launched a radio programme – “Ecobank Business Hour”- targeted at empowering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.   According to Head, SME, Ecobank Nigeria, Emeka Agada, the programme, which is being syndicated across 10 radio stations in Nigeria, is one of the several initiatives the bank is deploying to empower […]
Business

Report: CRR debits, others may impact banks’ revenue

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem with agency report

Deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country are expected to take a big hit to revenue and face rising borrowing costs this year as Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) measures to support the naira currency squeeze lenders already hit by fallout from coronavirus and the oil price shock,   Reuters reported analysts as saying yesterday. […]
Business

Electricity workers rattle NERC over salary payment

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Barely 24 hours after increase in electricity tariff was implemented, the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) has called on the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Agency (NERC) to review the recent Minimum Remittance Orders issued to Discos, which requires Discos to pay 100 per cent of MO Invoice and minimum percentage of NBET […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica