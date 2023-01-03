Business

Afreximbank's FEDA gets approval to acquire stake in Geregu

The African Export- Import Bank’s (Afreximbank) Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA) has said that it has received internal approvals to acquire a strategic minority stake in Geregu Power Plc.

 

The bank in a statement also said FEDA aims to support the business as a minority investor and work with the current owners and management team to drive the expansion of the business over the next few years. FEDA is the development impact investment platform of Afreximbank with the mandate of providing capital towards advancing intra-African trade, export development and industrialisation in Africa.

 

As part of its intervention efforts in Africa’s energy sector, FEDA has made a strategic decision to support leading energy platforms across Africa, including the renewables and transition fuels sectors. Geregu Power, one of Nigeria’s leading power generation companies with a capacity in excess of 430 megawatts, is a highly strategic asset to realising Nigeria’s power sector roadmap.

 

The President and Chairman of Afreximbank and Chairman of FEDA platform entities, Prof. Benedict Oramah, said: “We are very pleased with this proposed investment, which marks a critical step towards supporting Nigeria’s power sector, and more broadly, towards advancing Africa’s industrialization and energy security.

 

“Without adequate power, Africa cannot achieve global export competitiveness. Afreximbank and its subsidiaries, including FEDA, are focused on creating a level playing field so that African products can compete at near equal footing with those originating from other markets. We hope that this approved investment will take us closer towards that goal.”

 

