Afri Diplomat magazine makes grand entry at 3rd IDSG tournament

The 3rd edition of International Diplomacy Stableford Golf Tournament, the annual gathering of the golfing diplomatic community which is aimed at celebrating diplomats, diplomacy, human migration travel & tourism, held at IBB International Golf & Country Club with about 20 embassies participating.

 

Among the embassies that participated were America, China, South Korea, Britain, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Japan, Austria Trinidad & Tobago, Austria, France et al.
The tournament was teed off with ceremonial tee off by H.E. Amb. Cul Jian Chun – Ambassador of The People’s Republic of China, H.E. Amb. Kim Young-Chae – Ambassador of South Korea, H.E. Amb. Wendell Delandro – Ambassador of Trinidad & Tobago, H.E. Amb. Buba Tekune – Former Nigerian Ambassador to The Philipines, H.E. Amb. Laraba Bhutto – Former Nigerian Ambassador to Cuba, H.E. Amb. Mohammed Kangiwa – Former Minister/Head of the Immigration section of Nigerian High Commission in London, H.E. Amb. Kayode Garrick – former Minister for economic and commercial Affairs at the   of Nigeria in Washington D.C, H.E. Amb. Adamu Emozozo – former Nigerian Ambassador to Brazil, The tournament which fielded about 88 players, with about 50% of the players being foreigners, was of shotgun start and Stableford points format. Irma Steyn trumped Jumai Abdulai on countback with 35 Stableford points, to emerge the winner of the ladies category.

Winners were rewarded with business/economy class flight tickets from Air Peace, Rwandair, South African Airways, room-night vouchers from The Envoy Hotel Abuja, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham and N200,000 worth (each) of Cilantro gift vouchers courtesy of Pepsi.

The tournament also witnessed the launching of Afri Diplomat magazine. Afri Diplomat Magazine, which is an offshoot of International Diplomacy Stableford Golf Tournament, is a print and electronic media dedicated to the promotion of personalities, events, happenings and cogent subjects around the African diplomatic community. Its contents span travel, tourism, consular services, diplomacy and diaspora.

It was launched by H.E. Amb. Cul Jian Chun – Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Kim Young- Chae – Ambassador of South Korea to Nigeria, Robert from British High Commission, Makosi Musanbasi representing the Zimbabwean Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Laraba Bhutto – Former Nigerian Ambassador to Cuba, H.E. Amb. Kayode Garrick – Former Minister for economic and commercial Affairs at the Embassy of Nigeria in Washington D.C.

The magazine was also launched in Lagos, where it was officially presented to H.E. Mr. Darkey Africa – Consul General of South in Africa, in the company of H.E. Dr. Bobby Moroe – Deputy High Commissioner of South Africa.

 

Speaking at the tournament, Prince Deji Ajomale- McWord, Managing Partner of Run & Tour Africa Advisory, organizers of the tournament expressed gratitude to God for a sunny day, despite contrary forecast by Weather Report.

 

“This is certainly the best edition of this tournament so far, and we are super grateful to individuals and brands who participated as players and sponsors. We just can’t get tired of the positive reviews we’ve been getting”, he added

 

