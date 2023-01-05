Africa Blockchain incubation programme offers scholarships to pioneers

The Africa Blockchain Incubation Programme 2023 aims to foster and support the continent’s upcoming generation of blockchain pioneers. This four-month intensive incubation programme was created to assist participants in creating and launching their blockchain projects. Selected participants will receive instruction, coaching, and tools to support the realization of their ideas.

Participants will also have access to a network of mentors and blockchain experts, training sessions on the use of blockchain technology in business and entrepreneurship, and chances to present their ideas to investors. Additionally, participants will regularly check in with program mentors and have their progress reviewed.

The programme ends with a demo day providing startups with the opportunity to pitch their business to investors, experts, and the Blockchain community. The programme is for ambitious and innovative individuals with groundbreaking ideas for using blockchain technology to solve real-world problems. Other eligibility requirements are that the participant must be between 20 – 35 years of age as priorities are given to female applicants. The application deadline is January 31, 2023. Selection and Notification: 1st – 28th February 2023; Incubation Program (Virtual): 1st March 2023 – 16th June 2023, while Demo Day (In- Person at Kigali, Rwanda) in June 2023.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...