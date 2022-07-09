Africa can overcome challenges with enhanced crisis preparedness – AfDB President, Adesina

The President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Adewuni Adesina has said that Africa’s challenges coudld be overcome through enhanced crisis preparedness, development of quality healthcare systems and infrastructure projects to strengthen the continent’s resilience. In his address to the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA), Ireland’s leading international affairs think tank, Dr Adesina highlighted the roles of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in supporting stability, growth and sustainable development on the African continent. He spoke about some of the opportunities and challenges which Africa presently faces, including food security, debt sustainability, climate change, and the financing gap and what AfDB is doing to support and accelerate Africa’s development .

