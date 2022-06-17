Business

Africa, Caribbean to deepen ties via regional devt banks

Posted on

Economic ties between Africa and the Caribbean took a strong upward turn this week as the regions’ premier financial institutions — the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Caribbean Development Bank — came together to advance their collaboration. AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, on Tuesday, delivered the prestigious 22nd William G. Demas Memorial Lecture at the Caribbean Development Bank’s 52nd Annual Meeting in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos. According to a press release, the long-planned visit by the AfDB president to deliver the lecture physically had been on hold for the last two years with both institutions having had to work virtually on account of the COVID-19 disruption. Adesina and his Caribbean Development Bank counterpart, Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon, announced it was an opportuned time for the two regions to deepen development and economic ties through a new strategic partnership. The William G. Demas Memorial Lecture, delivered to a packed audience, was an ideal platform for sharing mutual experiences and tracing pathways for a much closer partnership between Africa and the Caribbean. Adesina’s lecture, titled: “Development in a Context of Global Challenges: experiences and lessons from the African Development Bank,” highlighted shared lessons from the African bank’s experience dealing with seven global challenges, namely the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, renewable energy and energy transition, food security and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, infrastructure, debt and resource mobilisation and inclusive growth for women.

 

Our Reporters

