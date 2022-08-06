News

Africa Creative Market focuses on growing economy

The President of the Ascend Studios Foundations and Founder of Africa Creative Market (ACM), Dr. Inya Lawal, has said that ACM focused on growing the creative economy to create an ecosystem with capacity building, programmes and training, access to funding and exposure to the global creative market. She made the call at a briefing for its forthcoming scheduled programme holding between August 29t and September 3. Lawal said that: “ACM brings major stakeholders in the African and International Creative Industry together to facilitate value exchange between Africa’s creative sector and the world. And its mission is to empower creative’s to scale, by pproviding the blueprint for establishing commercially viable and sustainable business models.”

While the Treasurer of WIFTI and Co- Founder of ACM, Nicole Ackermann, said: “Africa is an amazing continent; it has a lot of potential and opportunity. To enhance all this, with ACM we are bringing together industry people who can have conversations, learn and listen to one another based on their varying experiences and knowledge.” Also speaking, the Country Manager for Paramount Africa in Nigeria and Co-Founder of the ACM, Bada Akintunde- Johnson, said that the event aimed at, “strengthening the foundations of Africa’s creative ecosystem for profitability, sustainability and global recognition.

 

