Africa Critical To Global Security, Prosperity – Kamala Harris

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris has said that her trip to some African countries was in recognition that the continent’s nations were critical to global prosperity and security.

Kamala who spoke on Monday via her official Facebook page also said that Africa’s ideas and innovations will benefit the world.

New Telegraph had on Sunday reported that the U.S. VP arrived in Accra, Ghana to begin a week-long historic trip on the continent that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia.

Harris wrote, “My weeklong trip to the continent of Africa is in recognition that African nations are critical to global prosperity and security — and their ideas and innovations will benefit the world.”

According to her, the trip will focus on investment and empowerment.

However,  Nigeria is not included among the countries the Vice President would be visiting.

Harris, the first Black woman U.S. vice president, is making her first trip to Africa while in office.

She arrived in Air Force Two with the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, and was greeted by Ghana’s Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia.

The welcome ceremony included a gift of flowers, dancers and drummers as she walked down a red carpet and a large group of children gathered to the side of the stage where she made brief remarks.

“What an honour it is to be here in Ghana and on the continent of Africa,” she said on the tarmac of Kotoka International Airport.

“I’m very excited about the impact of Africa on the rest of the world,” she said, pointing to a future in the coming decades in which the population – with a current median age of 19 – would help put African nations at the centre of international relations.

While on her trip, Harris said she wants to promote “increasing investments,” the “economic empowerment” of women, girls and young businesspeople, “digital inclusion” and food security in light of mounting challenges from climate change.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

