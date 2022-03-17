Business

Africa data centres: Why in-country hosting is key

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Africa Data Centres, one of the data centre service providers in Africa, has called for in-country hosting of cloud services across the continent. Chief Technology Officer of the company, Dr. Krish Ranganath, made the call at a webinar with the theme: ‘Bringing you to the Future: The Journey Towards a Cloud Lifestyle’, which was organised by CWG in partnership with Africa Data Centres and Zadara. He highlighted the benefits of in-house cloud services to include optimal service performance, improved network, data localisation, payment in local currency, in-country support, and proximity to data. “Many companies worry about losing control over their data when it moves to the cloud, but when your company’s data is stored at a local cloud data center, you always know where your data is and how it is being protected,” he said.

He maintained that the localisation of data must be a priority when considering the adoption of cloud computing, as scalable cloud computing resources located within the region mean that companies can take advantage of the cloud without the drawbacks of moving workloads to data centres that are farther away. Explaining that some industries have regulatory and compliance requirements that mandate that data is maintained locally, the Africa Data Centres CTO stated that Nigeria and other African countries need to start trusting their business, which is locally grown.

Such a gesture, according to him, will provide numerous employment opportunities for the young talents and improve the economy. “If your cloud provider is close by, you can even visit the cloud data centre. Taking a tour will allow you to see what security resources are in place and to better understand the people and processes that exist to keep your cloud workloads secure and running smoothly,” he added. Africa Data Centres, which boasts of the continent’s first network of an interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities, is a business of Cassava Technologies Limited and a trusted partner to local and global enterprises for rapid and secure data centre services and interconnections in Africa.

The company owns and operates Africa’s largest network of an interconnected, carrier, and cloud-neutral data centre facilities. Strategically located, our world-class data centre facilities provide a home for business-critical data for enterprises in Africa. The company boasts of services such as colocation, pay-per-use power, cross-connects, Internet exchange, Cloud connections, and Partner ecosystem.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

23 firms acquire ISP licence in 9 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

60% located in Lagos The number of companies providing internet service in the country rose significantly as 23 new firms acquired operating license between January and September this year. This came amidst challenges that have seen many operators exited the business in the last few years. According to the Nigerian Communications Commission’s database, the new […]
Business

Nigeria’s N551bn cashew earning doubtful as price crashes

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigerian exporters are at crossroads over cashew nut’s poor pricing, which has fallen from $3,999 to $900 within six months in Vietnam.   Nigeria has the capacity to produce 300,000 metric tonnes or N551.8billion ($1.19billion) of the nuts annually.   It was learnt that the major buyers flying to West Africa from Vietnam and India […]
Business

CBN orders DMBs to sell FX to customers

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has ordered Deposit Money Banks, DMBs to sell foreign exchange (FX) to customers. CBN disclosed this in a letter to all banks reminding them to set up teller points at designated branches across the country to fulfil legitimate FX requests by customers. The regulator, on Tuesday, had announced […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica