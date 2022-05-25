Africa Day: Youssou Ndour headlines UBA Africa Conversations 2022

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc celebrated this year’s Africa Day in commemoration of African unity with the fourth edition of its annual UBA Africa Conversations, which was held at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheater at the UBA House in Lagos, yesterday. According to a press release, UBA Africa Conversations was established in May 2019 as an initiative in a series of celebrations for Africa Day. The conversations provide a platform for African and global audiences to connect with global thought leaders both in the private and public sectors, on their African journey, in a quest to change the narrative on Africa from desolate to successful.

This year’s conversation was themed “The importance of reflecting our African culture in global success stories” and underscores the tremendous shift in Africa’s cultural influence – from Afrobeat to African films; Big African fashion labels and African authors; entertainment and culture. UBA’s Deputy Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, who welcomed the panellists and the guests to the event, stated that as Africa’s global bank, UBA remains at the forefront of supporting businesses across the continent.

He said: “It is from Africa that UBA Africa was set up. UBA has invested so much in Africa. We are in 20 African countries and four countries outside Africa; our focus has always been on driving investments into Africa, through conversations such as this. “As always, UBA brought together a rich and diverse panel including Legendary African musician and Songwriter, Youssou Madjiguène Ndour, who gave the keynote address at the event, speaking on the need for collaboration to boost the continent’s fortunes.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...